More Details About Samoa Joe's Injury Have Been Revealed

Samoa Joe has been sidelined with an injury, and it's not clear at this time when the two-time AEW Men's World Champion will be allowed back in the ring.

It was announced on AEW Dynamite last week that Joe had sustained a non-contact injury and was not cleared for competition.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is now reporting that Samoa Joe is currently in concussion protocol, with no word on the severity of his condition or how long he's expected to be out of action.

"Joe was factored in to the top of the card programs, especially surrounding the World Championship. However, plans were adjusted and Andrade ended up factoring in to those plans," Ross Sapp said in his report for Fightful. "We’re told those in AEW were happy with [Andrade's] performance and the reaction to him beating Swerve Strickland."

Andrade went on to defeat Kenny Omega last Wednesday night, and he's now set to face "Hangman" Adam Page this Saturday night at AEW Grand Slam Australia. The winner of that match will move on to face whomever is the AEW World Champion at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 15.

MJF is set to defend his title at Grand Slam Australia against Brody King, the very man who essentially squashed him last Wednesday night in a title eliminator match.

It's been a tough stretch for The Opps

Samoa Joe and The Opps | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Samoa Joe's injury is the latest blow for The Opps. They dropped the AEW World Trios Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page, Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey last month, and just hours later, it was reported the Powerhouse Hobbs was on his way out of the company.

He later signed with WWE and made his debut as Royce Keys in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Saudi Arabia.

That leaves two active members of The Opps, and Hook is taking over leadership responsibilities on an interim basis. The self-proclaimed greatest second generation wrestler of all-time made that announcement this past Saturday on AEW Collision.

Samoa Joe does have an unfortunate history with concussions. He suffered two of them back-to-back in early 2020 during his time in WWE, which led to a lengthy absence from the ring and an extended stay at the commentary table. We wish Joe the very best moving forward.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Swerve Strickland Throws Support Behind Chris Jericho's Decision

Major Update on AJ Styles' WWE Contract Status

The Latest on Bianca Belair's Status for WWE WrestleMania 42

Update on Becky Lynch, AJ Lee WrestleMania Plans After Elimination Chamber Booking