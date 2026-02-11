More Details About Samoa Joe's Injury Have Been Revealed
Samoa Joe has been sidelined with an injury, and it's not clear at this time when the two-time AEW Men's World Champion will be allowed back in the ring.
It was announced on AEW Dynamite last week that Joe had sustained a non-contact injury and was not cleared for competition.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is now reporting that Samoa Joe is currently in concussion protocol, with no word on the severity of his condition or how long he's expected to be out of action.
"Joe was factored in to the top of the card programs, especially surrounding the World Championship. However, plans were adjusted and Andrade ended up factoring in to those plans," Ross Sapp said in his report for Fightful. "We’re told those in AEW were happy with [Andrade's] performance and the reaction to him beating Swerve Strickland."
Andrade went on to defeat Kenny Omega last Wednesday night, and he's now set to face "Hangman" Adam Page this Saturday night at AEW Grand Slam Australia. The winner of that match will move on to face whomever is the AEW World Champion at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 15.
MJF is set to defend his title at Grand Slam Australia against Brody King, the very man who essentially squashed him last Wednesday night in a title eliminator match.
It's been a tough stretch for The Opps
Samoa Joe's injury is the latest blow for The Opps. They dropped the AEW World Trios Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page, Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey last month, and just hours later, it was reported the Powerhouse Hobbs was on his way out of the company.
He later signed with WWE and made his debut as Royce Keys in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Saudi Arabia.
That leaves two active members of The Opps, and Hook is taking over leadership responsibilities on an interim basis. The self-proclaimed greatest second generation wrestler of all-time made that announcement this past Saturday on AEW Collision.
Samoa Joe does have an unfortunate history with concussions. He suffered two of them back-to-back in early 2020 during his time in WWE, which led to a lengthy absence from the ring and an extended stay at the commentary table. We wish Joe the very best moving forward.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com