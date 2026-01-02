WWE Reportedly Lining Up Major Rivalries For Stephanie Vaquer

Now that the calendar has flipped to January, it's time to start looking ahead to some of the major rivalries that could unfold in 2026.

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is in a prime position to be heavily featured throughout WrestleMania season and beyond, and the creative team reportedly has several major names within the Raw Women's Division that they'd like to see work with La Primera at some point in the future.

Vaquer is coming off multiple successful title defenses against Raquel Rodriguez and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, and a recent backstage interaction between The Dark Angel and Liv Morgan, has left many fans wondering if the former Women's World Champion is next in line for a shot at the gold.

STEPHANIE VAQUER 👀 LIV MORGAN pic.twitter.com/EjJ79cxJ0h — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

Morgan missed most of the second half of 2025 after she suffered a shoulder injury, which required surgery to correct. She made her return in November at Survivor Series: WarGames by helping Dominik Mysterio defeat John Cena and recapture the Men's Intercontinental Championship.

While she has yet to wrestle on television, Liv has competed in a series of matches against Lyra Valkyria during the recent WWE Holiday Tour. But does that mean she's getting ready for a run at the Women's World Title? Not quite yet, according to the folks over at BodySlam.

"Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan has been discussed for some time down the road, which is why they teased it. However, it is not considered an imminent buildup," BodySlam wrote in a new report Friday morning. "WWE also sees tremendous value in having Vaquer face off with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley... when the time is right."

Rhea Ripley | WWE

This the second time in as many months that BodySlam has caught wind of Lynch and Ripley potentially beginning a program with Stephanie Vaquer.

Their report back in December said that both former Women's World Champions were being considered as potential opponents for La Primera at WrestleMania 42 this April, but will the timing be right?

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley locked into other title programs... at the moment

The Raw on Netflix one-year anniversary show could be very telling when it comes to the creative direction for both Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley in the months leading up to WrestleMania 42.

The Man is set to face Maxxine Dupri in a rematch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship this coming Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, while Rhea Ripley will team with IYO SKY to challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

MORE: WWE SmackDown Preview (1/2/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

If either or both women come up short in their efforts, then they would have to be immediately considered as favorites to re-enter the Women's World Championship scene via the Royal Rumble at the end of the month.

Liv Morgan has to be viewed as a favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match right now. She was prominently featured in the WrestleMania 42 marketing campaign for the women's division and is one of the more accomplished rumble performers in recent memory, with back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE's Relationship With Controversial Entertainer To Continue

Huge Chunk Of WWE Library Now Available On Netflix, Including Every WrestleMania

New Report Details How Long The WWE And TNA Partnership Will Last

From Aspiring Medical Professional To Break Out WWE Star, Kendal Grey Is One To Watch In 2026 [Exclusive]