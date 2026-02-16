New Details Emerge Regarding Jessie McKay And Cassie Lee's AEW Contracts
Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay are officially All Elite and they will be for the foreseeable future.
The duo known as The IInspiration made their AEW debut Sunday night at a House Rules show in Brisbane, Australia. They defeated independent talents Aysha & Frankie B in their first match since they finished up with TNA Wrestling back on January 15.
Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp has now confirmed that both Lee and McKay have signed multi-year deals with the company.
"We're told that this has been a forgone conclusion for over a month and AEW had nailed down the IInspiration duo nearly a month ago," Ross Sapp reported Sunday night. "Sources in WWE we spoke to believed that if they weren't at the WWE Royal Rumble, they would be AEW bound."
The IInspiration ended their three-year hiatus from professional wrestling when they agreed to a short-term deal with TNA Wrestling last summer. Their contracts expired around the annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view in October, but they continued to represent TNA as the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions until they dropped the titles to the Elegance Brand last month.
Sean Ross Sapp noted that the duo's split with TNA was amicable.
When will The IInspiration make their AEW television debut?
Now that they are officially under contract, it's only a matter of time before Lee and McKay make their AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision debuts. As of this writing, however, their first scheduled appearance on AEW programming has not yet been announced.
It was somewhat surprising that the company decided not to have The IInspiration appear Saturday night at Grand Slam Australia, especially since they are both from Sydney. Fellow Australian native Lena Kross did make her official debut with the company by attacking Harley Cameron and aligning herself with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.
MORE: MJF Set to Defend World Title Before AEW Revolution Against Major Free Agent
During their appearance in Brisbane, The IInspiration cut an in-ring promo and said they had arrived in AEW to face off against the best women's tag teams in the world. They bring over a decade of tag team experience to a rapidly blossoming division.
Having already won the WWE and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships, the only wrestlers to date to win both sets of titles as a team, McKay and Lee now have the opportunity to become the first tandem to capture women's tag gold in WWE, TNA and AEW.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com