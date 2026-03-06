Two Former AEW Champions Reveal Returns Coming Sooner Than Expected

It sounds like AEW will be getting two former champions back sooner than many fans expected.

There were plenty of injuries that took place last year in All Elite Wrestling. Several men and women found themselves sidelined at terrible times, forcing the company to pivot their creative direction multiple times.

But luckily, it appears that two former champions who fans didn't expect to see back anytime in the near future will be returning to AEW relatively soon. First up is former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, who is reportedly sidelined with a concussion.

Samoa Joe | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Samoa Joe recently spoke with So Cal Val at Monopoly Events. When asked what the vibe is like backstage at All Elite Wrestling, Joe spoke about the fun vibe he gets from being backstage at an AEW show while the company continues to come into its own.

"It's been a tremendously fun vibe," Samoa Joe said. "I've had a great opportunity to be a part of companies as they've come into their own, and being a part of AEW right now, especially with the young, tremendous talent that they have. It's a great experience, and it always keeps me invigorated when you're out there competing with guys who have such a passion for doing what we do."

Near the end of the interview, The Samoan Submission Machine casually revealed that he'll be back in AEW "sooner than later." This is probably music to the ears of fans of The Opps, as the faction has been derailed in recent months due to Joe's injury and the departure of Powerhouse Hobbs. A Samoa Joe return should be exactly what The Opps needs to get back on track.

Dustin Rhodes is making a super human effort to return to the ring for AEW

At 56 years old, former TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes has been doing some of the best work of his career in All Elite Wrestling. Unfortunately, the legend needed to undergo double knee replacement surgery last August.

While an injury like this could keep someone on the shelf for over a year, Rhodes plans to be back very soon.

Dustin Rhodes | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Rhodes recently spoke with Fox News Digital and while discussing his recent injury, Rhodes revealed he's hoping to return to the ring in the next two to three weeks.

"I just had double knee replacements. So, they're brand-new knees," Dustin Rhodes said. "They're feeling pretty good. It's a little tired today from all the walking – this [dog competition building] is such a huge venue. But probably two weeks, three weeks I'll be back – TBS, TNT, HBO Max."

His last match saw him drop the TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher on Collision. With the TNT Championship back in the grasp of the Protostar, you can bet that Rhodes will be looking for some payback in the weeks ahead.