AEW Dynamite Match Finish Reportedly Altered Following Injury
If the finish to Wednesday night's Women's Tag Team Title Match on AEW Dynamite left you scratching your head, you're not alone, but at least there is an explanation for it.
The Babes of Wrath retained their titles over Megabad via disqualification after Lena Kross ran into the ring and clocked Willow Nightingale with one of the tag team title belts within the full view of referee Aubrey Edwards.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Kross' interference was an audible that was called after Penelope Ford sustained an injury during the match.
Ford spent much of the back half of the match on the floor getting checked on by medical personnel, which left Megan Bayne alone to fight back against a 2-on-1 disadvantage.
Penelope was ruled out during a commercial break and that's when the call was made to execute the DQ finish, which is a rarity in All Elite Wrestling. After the match was over, Bayne and Kross beat down the Babes of Wrath and stood tall to close out the segment.
"We're working on getting an update on Penelope Ford's status," Ross Sapp wrote on Fightful Select Wednesday night. "The audible was called mid-match from the back to help cover for the original plans. We're working to find out who was originally supposed to win the match. The move caused some immediate adjustments on the show, but we haven't heard of anything else drastic."
Penelope Ford just returned from an injury last month
Hopefully, this is nothing too serious for Ford. She just returned to action in January after having to miss multiple months with a torn ligament in her right elbow.
Ford and Bayne have been working their way toward the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles ever since, and they very well could have been scheduled to win them on Wednesday night before she got hurt.
We'll provide an update on Ford's condition just as soon as one becomes available. We wish her a speedy recovery.
Full AEW Dynamite 2/25 Match Results:
- Jon Moxley defeated El Clon
- Gabe Kidd defeated Orange Cassidy
- Kevin Knight defeated Mansoor
- Willow Nightingale defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford via disqualification to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships
- Brody King defeated Mark Davis
- Jack Perry, Matt and Nick Jackson, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz defeated AEW National Champion Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, & AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in Mile High Madness
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI.