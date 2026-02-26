AEW Dynamite Match Finish Reportedly Altered Following Injury

If the finish to Wednesday night's Women's Tag Team Title Match on AEW Dynamite left you scratching your head, you're not alone, but at least there is an explanation for it.

The Babes of Wrath retained their titles over Megabad via disqualification after Lena Kross ran into the ring and clocked Willow Nightingale with one of the tag team title belts within the full view of referee Aubrey Edwards.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Kross' interference was an audible that was called after Penelope Ford sustained an injury during the match.

Best wishes for Penelope Ford and hoping it's nothing serious. 🙏🙏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/useIJ8JiZn — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 26, 2026

Ford spent much of the back half of the match on the floor getting checked on by medical personnel, which left Megan Bayne alone to fight back against a 2-on-1 disadvantage.

Penelope was ruled out during a commercial break and that's when the call was made to execute the DQ finish, which is a rarity in All Elite Wrestling. After the match was over, Bayne and Kross beat down the Babes of Wrath and stood tall to close out the segment.

"We're working on getting an update on Penelope Ford's status," Ross Sapp wrote on Fightful Select Wednesday night. "The audible was called mid-match from the back to help cover for the original plans. We're working to find out who was originally supposed to win the match. The move caused some immediate adjustments on the show, but we haven't heard of anything else drastic."

Penelope Ford just returned from an injury last month

.@Lena_Kross refused to let @meganbayne fight alone with @thePenelopeFord down at ringside!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/svlK0dHfjf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2026

Hopefully, this is nothing too serious for Ford. She just returned to action in January after having to miss multiple months with a torn ligament in her right elbow.

Ford and Bayne have been working their way toward the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles ever since, and they very well could have been scheduled to win them on Wednesday night before she got hurt.

We'll provide an update on Ford's condition just as soon as one becomes available. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Full AEW Dynamite 2/25 Match Results:

Jon Moxley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Jon Moxley defeated El Clon

Gabe Kidd defeated Orange Cassidy

Kevin Knight defeated Mansoor

Willow Nightingale defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford via disqualification to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships

Brody King defeated Mark Davis