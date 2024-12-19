AEW And Warner Bros. Discovery Release MAX Streaming And Content Library Details
With all the headlines being written about WWE Raw moving to Netflix next month, it's easy to forget that AEW is set to usher into a new agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery in the coming weeks.
The extended partnership with the media entertainment giant is going to make a great deal of the All Elite Wrestling video library available on demand in the very near future.
In a statement released Thursday, Warner Bros. says that hundreds of hours of AEW programming will be heading to the Max streaming service, in addition to all the live episodes of Dynamite and Collision.
"All live AEW programming airing on WBD’s networks will also be available to stream on Max and on demand after their live broadcast. Additionally, AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, AEW Rampage and all AEW pay-per-view library content through the end of 2024, representing more than 700 hours of AEW action, will be made available on Max on a rolling basis. At launch, all AEW Dynamite episodes and pay-per-views from the company’s inaugural 2019 year will be available, as well as more than two months of the most recent AEW programming that aired across WBD’s networks.- Warner Bros. Discovery
AEW and WBD will also be collaborating to distribute all future AEW live pay-per-view events on Max. AEW PPV distribution on Max will begin later in the year, with additional information, including pricing, set be unveiled in the coming months.
The new deal kicks off with a special episode of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on Wednesday, January 1 from Asheville, North Carolina. Proceeds from the special New Year’s Day event will go benefit victims of Hurricane Helene.
