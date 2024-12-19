AEW Dynamite Results (12/18/24): Darby Allin Pins Will Ospreay, Mone Retains, Death Riders Ride
It was Holiday Bash week on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The specialty episode of the show featured more Continental Classic tournament matches, championship matches, and a huge Trios Match main event.
The show kicked off with Mercedes Mone successfully defending her TBS Championship against Anna Jay. Mone and Jay had a back and forth match with Jay getting so close to a victory at one point, she forced Mone to use the ropes to stop a pin. In the end, Mone bit Jay's arm to break a submission hold and then hit a flurry of offense that ended with her hitting the Mone Maker.
In Continental Classic action, Shelton Benjamin defeated The Beast Mortos in the Blue League. There was lots of action in the match, but Benjamin got the victory in the end. After the match, Benjamin and The Hurt Syndicate destroyed Mortos. MVP talked trash to Daniel Garcia after the attack, which prompted Garcia to walk out. Garcia attempted to fight The Hurt Syndicate on his own, but Mark Briscoe walked out to help. Both were immediately decimated by Bobby Lashley and Benjamin in the ring.
In the Gold League, Darby Allin defeated Will Ospreay. The match was an action-packed spectacle that included some vicious Darby bumps including a missed coffin drop onto the ring apron and a Styles Clash from the apron onto the ringside floor. In the end, Darby was able to overcome the beating and connected with two Coffin Drops before pinning Ospreay for the win.
MJF and Adam Cole added to their story ahead of their showdown at Worlds End on PPV. MJF cut an in-ring promo making fun of Cole, but Cole eventually interrupted him on the big screen. Cole said that he'd have Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in his corner to make sure MJF doesn't cheat during their match. Cole told MJF that he had nowhere to run and then appeared behind him in the ring. Cole beat MJF and tried for a Panama Sunrise, but MJF rolled out of the ring and scurried to the back before he could.
The main event featured Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC against Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and Adam Page in Trios Match -- The Death Riders were victorious. The story of this match was the babyface team not getting along. Adam Page left the match early in the action, which left White and Cassidy to fend for themselves. It makes sense that they'd not see eye to eye given that they are scheduled to wrestle each other along with Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End on PPV in a fatal four-way match.
Eventually, Adam Page returned to the ring to try and take out Jon Moxley, but Orange Cassidy got in his way. This led to a disagreement between all three babyfaces, which allowed Moxley to roll Cassidy up for the win.
After the match, Cassidy, White, and Page continued to argue, but as they realized they were about to get attacked by Moxley and The Death Riders again, they banded together to fight them off as the show went off the air.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (12/18/24)
- Mercedes Mone defeated Anna Jay to retain the TBS Championship
- Christian Cage and Nick Wayne defeated Hook and Katsuyori Shibata
- Shelton Benjamin defeated The Beast Mortos in the Blue League of the Continental Classic
- Darby Allin defeated Will Ospreay in the Gold League of the Continental Classic
- The Death Riders defeated Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and Adam Page in a Trios Match
