Will Ospreay, CM Punk, and More Pay Tribute to Andy "The Butcher" Williams

The pro wrestling world is reacting to the shocking, saddening, and tragic death of Andy "The Butcher" Williams.

Williams wrestled on Saturday night for Enjoy Wrestling in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He collapsed in the ring and received CPR from an on-site medical team until an ambulance arrived. The show was stopped immediately and fans were sent home.

TMZ broke the news on Sunday that Williams died at the hospital. He was 48 years old.

On Sunday, after the news of Williams' death was reported, pro wrestlers from AEW, WWE, and around the world took to social media to share their condolences, thoughts, and stories of The Butcher.

The new AEW World Champion, Will Ospreay, took to X and simply posted "Butcher" as a tribute to Williams. CM Punk posted a picture of himself and Williams on Instagram Stories along with a heart emoji.

Butcher — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 6, 2026

The comments, posts, and tributes to Andy Williams paint a picture of a gentle and beloved man. A complete collection of memorial comments can be found below.

Pro wrestling stars around the world react to the death of Andy Williams

The Butcher & The Blade with Kip Sabian | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Adam Pearce wrote: "Godspeed to the Superstar and the Butcher. My heart goes out to the family, friends, and fans of Bill Dundee and Andy Williams. Rest well, sirs."

Kyle Fletcher wrote: "My heart is so heavy hearing about Andy this morning. It is made slightly lighter hearing all the stories and how much love there is for him in the world.

"One distinct memory I have is being in the locker room at an AEW show with him, I was talking about how my self image was very much tied to my wrestling career and how what was happening in wrestling would affect how I viewed myself personally

We had a lovely conversation about how important it is to have a life outside of our careers, spoke about how much he loved his fiancée, the importance of being a good person whatever that means to you and how he found self love. I aspire to be as cool as Andy Williams. May he live forever in our minds and hearts. Rest in peace friend."

My heart is so heavy hearing about Andy this morning. It is made slightly lighter hearing all the stories and how much love there is for him in the world



One distinct memory I have is being in the locker room at an AEW show with him, I was talking about how my self image was… — “Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (@kylefletcherpro) September 6, 2026

Swerve Strickland wrote: "RIP Andy."

Josh Alexander wrote: "Andy Williams was a musician and wrestler. He was one of the best people I ever met. Every time we spoke I left the conversation better for it. I’ll remember Andy for what he was. A dude with an enormous heart that could always put a smile on my face. Rest in Peace brother."

Matt Hardy wrote: "Saddened & shocked to hear about the passing of Andy Williams. Andy was a joy to work with - He was a kind, funny & deep individual who was an extremely talented musician & wrestler. My thoughts & prayers go out to all of Andy’s family, friends & fans. RIP brother."

Saddened & shocked to hear about the passing of Andy Williams. Andy was a joy to work with - He was a kind, funny & deep individual who was an extremely talented musician & wrestler. My thoughts & prayers go out to all of Andy’s family, friends & fans. RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/BZBvBBadCr — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 6, 2026

Paige wrote: "RIP Andy Williams, awful news to see this morning. One of the best human beings.. Feel so lucky to have known you. Rest in power my friend."

Taz wrote: "What a awesome & creative man this was. His body of work as a musician & pro wrestler is so cool! Purely such a talented person. But as you are all reading so many people who knew Andy they are telling you what a great person he was & such a gentle soul. That’s all very true. A great guy that worked hard, no shortcuts, who wasn’t a fake or a bullshit artist …he was genuine, which is a very rare character trait in all forms of the entertainment business. He was just a REAL DUDE. I use to call him “Big Butch” every-time I saw him & he would giggle & smile! RIP big man."

What a awesome & creative man this was. His body of work as a musician & pro wrestler is so cool! Purely such a talented person. But as you are all reading so many people who knew Andy they are telling you what a great person he was & such a gentle soul. That’s all very true. A… pic.twitter.com/zVGSnFFanK — taz (@OfficialTAZ) September 6, 2026

Wiliam Regal wrote: "I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Andy Williams. I enjoyed the time we spent together talking music and old wrestling. A lovely man. Rest well."

Sammy Guevara wrote: "For a man his size, with all the tattoos, you’d assume he’d be this monster. But in reality, Andy Williams was always such a kind person to Tay and me anytime we saw him. Very sad day. RIP brother."

Matt Cardona wrote: "RIP Andy Williams. I wasn’t lucky enough to know him well, but he was always super cool to me when we saw each other. I was mad at him when he shaved his head because his Butcher figure had long hair and became inaccurate."

RIP Andy Williams. I wasn’t lucky enough to know him well, but he was always super cool to me when we saw each other. I was mad at him when he shaved his head because his Butcher figure had long hair and became inaccurate. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 6, 2026

Mark Henry wrote: "Sad loss of a good brother. RIP Butcher!"

Athena wrote: "Just extremely awful news to wake up to. You were always so kind and I truly do miss talking and exchanging food recipes. RIP Butcher. My condolences to all friends and family."

Dustin Rhodes wrote: "Man, terrible news. RIP Andy."

Man, terrible news.

RIP Andy. 🙏🏼❤️ — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 6, 2026

Lance Archer wrote: "God Speed brother. Andy Williams aka The Butcher."

Bryce Remsburg wrote: "Andy Williams was consistently in rooms full of cool and interesting people. And even so, Andy was consistently the most cool and interesting person in a room. Effortlessly. He made you feel cool and interesting just by talking to you. His smile could light up a stadium."

Andy Williams was consistently in rooms full of cool and interesting people.



And even so, Andy was consistently the most cool and interesting person in a room. Effortlessly.



He made you feel cool and interesting just by talking to you.



His smile could light up a stadium. 💔 pic.twitter.com/rhBpiAH24N — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) September 6, 2026

Williams was a part of The Butcher and The Blade tag team in AEW. They left the company in June of this year. In addition to being a successful pro wrestler, Williams was a notable guitar player.