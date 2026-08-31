AEW Announces Major PPV Return to the UK

Just call the United Kingdom AEW's home away from home.

AEW was founded in Jacksonville and spent the pandemic operating there, but the UK is becoming a stronghold for the organization.

AEW presented a historic All In PPV event on Sunday from inside Wembley Stadium. It was the biggest show of the year for the company and one of the biggest ever for Tony Khan.

Both of the top championships in AEW changed hands during the show. In the main event, Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega in a classic match to win the AEW Men's World Championship. Ospreay is from the UK and won the championship in his home country. It's his first world title win in AEW.

The AEW Women's World Championship changed hands as well. In the co-main event, Mercedes Mone defeated Willow Nightingale to win the world title. She's a former world champion in WWE, but this was her first world championship win in AEW.

AEW announces a massive two-show return to the UK

Tony Khan | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

With this historic UK weekend in the rearview mirror, the company announced its return to the country early on Monday morning.

AEW will be returning to the UK for two shows at the beginning of 2027. The company will run its Dynasty event inside M&S Arena in Liverpool on Sunday, February 7. Then, AEW Dynamite on Wednesday will take place on February 10 at The O2 Arena in London.

Matches for these events have not been announced at this time. If Will Ospreay is still the champion, it's safe to assume he'll be a major part of these shows.

AEW is coming back to the UK with TWO historic events in 2027!



Fresh off #AEWAllIn London at Wembley Stadium, AEW returns for:

📍 #AEWDynasty: Sun, Feb 7, 2027 at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

📍 #AEWDynamite: Wed, Feb 10, 2027 at The O2, London



For more information, sign up to… pic.twitter.com/XeurkD6Csm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2026

What is the future for Ospreay as champion? He's got a long line of potential challengers forming. The first challenger could end up being Andrade Al Idolo. At All In, Andrade won the Casino Gauntlet Match and earned a shot at the world title whenever he wants it.

The other name in contention is MJF. MJF lost the Casino Gauntlet match that Andrade won, but for weeks has claimed that he's the real world champion and has even walked around with his old world title belt. MJF lost the world title earlier this summer to Kenny Omega.

Other challengers waiting in the wings for Ospreay include Swerve Strickland, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and many others.

AEW Dynasty is not a staple of the AEW calendar. The show began in 2024 and it featured a classic match between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson.