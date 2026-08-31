AEW Announces Major PPV Return to the UK
Just call the United Kingdom AEW's home away from home.
AEW was founded in Jacksonville and spent the pandemic operating there, but the UK is becoming a stronghold for the organization.
AEW presented a historic All In PPV event on Sunday from inside Wembley Stadium. It was the biggest show of the year for the company and one of the biggest ever for Tony Khan.
Both of the top championships in AEW changed hands during the show. In the main event, Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega in a classic match to win the AEW Men's World Championship. Ospreay is from the UK and won the championship in his home country. It's his first world title win in AEW.
The AEW Women's World Championship changed hands as well. In the co-main event, Mercedes Mone defeated Willow Nightingale to win the world title. She's a former world champion in WWE, but this was her first world championship win in AEW.
AEW announces a massive two-show return to the UK
With this historic UK weekend in the rearview mirror, the company announced its return to the country early on Monday morning.
AEW will be returning to the UK for two shows at the beginning of 2027. The company will run its Dynasty event inside M&S Arena in Liverpool on Sunday, February 7. Then, AEW Dynamite on Wednesday will take place on February 10 at The O2 Arena in London.
Matches for these events have not been announced at this time. If Will Ospreay is still the champion, it's safe to assume he'll be a major part of these shows.
What is the future for Ospreay as champion? He's got a long line of potential challengers forming. The first challenger could end up being Andrade Al Idolo. At All In, Andrade won the Casino Gauntlet Match and earned a shot at the world title whenever he wants it.
The other name in contention is MJF. MJF lost the Casino Gauntlet match that Andrade won, but for weeks has claimed that he's the real world champion and has even walked around with his old world title belt. MJF lost the world title earlier this summer to Kenny Omega.
Other challengers waiting in the wings for Ospreay include Swerve Strickland, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and many others.
AEW Dynasty is not a staple of the AEW calendar. The show began in 2024 and it featured a classic match between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson.
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn