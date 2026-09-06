Former AEW Star Andy "The Butcher" Williams Dead at 48

Andy "The Butcher" Williams has passed away at the age of 48.

TMZ was the first to report the news Sunday morning, after the former AEW star collapsed in the ring Saturday night during his match for the independent promotion Enjoy Wrestling out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Enjoy Wrestling released a statement on social media Saturday night, saying that their onsite medical staff tended to him immediately, and administered CPR until an ambulance could arrive to rush him to the hospital.

Andy collapsed at the end of his match this evening.



Our doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived.



We sent everyone home and are at the hospital now waiting for more information.



Thanks to everyone who helped and has reached out https://t.co/A2rnCnOOgR — Enjoy Wrestling (@EnjoyWrestle) September 6, 2026

It was just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 6 that TMZ reported the sad update that The Butcher had died at the hospital.

"The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ ... Williams passed away [Saturday] night following his health crisis at Mr. Small's Theater in Millvale, PA. The Butcher and his partner, The Blade, were battling TME during the Enjoy Wrestling event, leading to its prompt cancellation," TMZ wrote in their report.

There has been no word yet on a cause of death. The entire staff at Takedown on SI passes along our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andy Williams. We'll provide more information just as soon as it becomes available.

The Butcher and The Blade departed All Elite Wrestling back in June

The Butcher & The Blade with Kip Sabian | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Williams' pro wrestling career dates back over a decade, but he spent the better part of the last seven years as one half of The Butcher and The Blade in All Elite Wrestling.

The pair, alongside current TNA Wrestling Knockout Allie, were one of the first teams to sign with the upstart promotion back in 2019. They made their first appearance in the fall as the hired guns of MJF, and attacked Cody Rhodes on the ninth-ever edition of AEW Dynamite.

Company president Tony Khan has since built the AEW Men's Tag Team Division into one of the most stacked in the history of professional wrestling, especially with the recent additions of The New Level and The Motor City Machine Guns, but The Butcher and The Blade were one of the staple tag teams during those early years.

After their memorable debut, they would enter into competition with teams like The Young Bucks, SCU, FTR, The Lucha Bros. and Jurassic Express, but only twice did they ever get the opportunity to challenge for the AEW Men's Tag Team Championship.

The Butcher and The Blade were sparingly used over the final 18 months of their contracts, and they departed AEW back in June of this year.

Williams was also a very accomplished musician. He played rhythm guitar in the heavy metal band "Every Time I Die" for more than 20 years.