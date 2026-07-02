AEW Dynamite Results (7/1/26): MJF Faces Briscoe, Ospreay and Moxley Team Up & More

It was Forbidden Door's fallout night on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

At the Forbidden Door PPV event on Sunday night, Team Mark Briscoe defeated Team MJF inside a Death's Door Steel Cage match. Because of this, Briscoe earned a shot at MJF's AEW Men's World Championship. Briscoe chose to cash in that opportunity on the show this week.

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe for the AEW Men's World Championship kicked off the show with MJF retaining the title.

.@The_MJF is STILL your AEW World Champion!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/psSYDZkn43 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2026

The match was full of tables and other weaponry and featured numerous near-falls for both guys. MJF kicked out a Jay Driller. Afterward, Briscoe tried to connect with an Avalanche Jay Driller from the top rope. MJF escaped that move and then hit the Heatseeker for the victory.

After the match, MJF tried to keep up a vicious attack on Briscoe. Kenny Omega ran down and made the save. He then challenged MJF to have another match against him. MJF denied that request, but said he would give him another championship if he agreed to the same stipulation that Adam Page did, which was that if Omega lost to MJF, he would never challenge for the world title in AEW again.

AEW World Champion @The_MJF says he will wrestle @KennyOmegamanX NEXT WEEK, but if MJF wins, he can't challenge for the AEW World Championship AGAIN!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ePHGOxBHsA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2026

MJF said that he wanted an answer from Omega by the end of the show. Later in the night, Omega stood in the middle of the ring and accepted the stipulation. He asked the audience to believe in him one more time as he goes for the world championship again. That match will take place on next week's Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite.

As soon as Omega was done talking, MJF hit the ring and attacked Omega. MJF was going to use the diamond ring on Omega, but Omega countered. Both men brawled until AEW officials broke it up. The show ended with Omega in the ring staring down MJF, who was on the entrance ramp.

AEW World Champion @The_MJF & @KennyOmegamanX aren't going to wait for their match at Beach Break NEXT WEEK!



Watch the #AEWDynamite replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/ZHvVSj8RvQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2026

When Forbidden Door went off the air, Will Ospreay was standing tall as the winner of the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. He beat Swerve Strickland in the tournament finals and punched his ticket to a world championship match at All In later this summer.

This week's show started with a backstage promo by Ospreay from Forbidden Door. Ospreay was thrilled to have won The Owen and said he felt pride in wrestling for the world title in his home country. Moxley walked into the shot and told Ospreay he was proud of him. He then handed Ospreay a Death Rider patch, making him an official member of the group.

The challenge is on the table for Beach Break next week!



Now the question is simple: will @KennyOmegamanX make a deal with The Devil to get back to the #AEW World Championship?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/eRbPwWrB3O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2026

Kenny Omega then walked into the shot and questioned the patch that Ospreay had. MJF walked in next and told Ospreay he would see him at All In.

Jox Moxley and The Death Riders have been a key part of Ospreay's recent storyline. They've trained him and provided a strong voice of encouragement when he needed it most at Forbidden Door. Moxley and Ospreay took their relationship to another level this week on Dynamite and teamed up for a tag team match.

Moxley and Ospreay defeated The Swirl. The Swirl got a little offense in, but the story was about Moxley and Ospreay. They won the match with a Hidden Blade and Paradigm Shift delivered in tandem. During the match, Ospreay had the Death Rider patch on his gear and was referred to as an official member of that faction.

With the patch adorning @WillOspreay's gear and their win tonight, it's official. The Billy Goat has joined the Death Riders!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/UV8TpJ56Zv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2026

For the first time in months, Jay White spoke to the AEW audience. White made his shocking return at Forbidden Door on Sunday and helped Adam Copeland and Christian Cage retain their AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships against The Dogs. White attacked The Dogs, which allowed Copeland and Cage to get the victory.

White addressed the audience and said that a lot had changed in AEW since he left. White questioned why nobody was going against The Death Riders anymore and said that Will Ospreay was a fraud. He then addressed David Finlay. White called for a showdown match between him and his Gun Club faction against The Dogs.

"The stench of your arrogance has lingered FAR TOO LONG!" @JayWhiteNZ and the Bang Bang Gang aren't CLOSE to done with @THEdavidfinlay and The Dogs!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/hnJvogOl8a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2026

In the main event match, Hikaru Shida won the Survival of the Fittest match to become the new TBS Champion in AEW. The title was previously held by Willow Nightingale, but was vacated because Nightingale suffered an injury. The title has been vacant until now.

In the match, Shida eliminated Maika and Kris Statlander in the end to win the match. Persephone had a strong showing and eliminated two women. Persephone smashed Statlander in the face with the title belt, which helped Shida get the victory.

With the assist by Persephone, @ShidaHikaru is your NEW TBS Champion!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/clrYtnw6VK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2026

In other action on the show this week, Kevin Knight defeated Lio Rush to retain his TNT Championship. After the match, Darby Allin confronted Knight and said he wanted a title match. Allin said that there would be "accidents" around Knight if he didn't give him one.

Also, the current AEW Men's World Tag Team Champions, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, spoke backstage about retaining their title at Forbidden Door. Copeland thanked Jay White and said they were even in terms of favors. Cage said he didn't like White before he left and didn't like him much now.

AEW Dynamite Results

Will Ospreay | All Elite Wrestling - Ricky Havlik

MJF defeated Mark Briscoe to retain the AEW Men's World Championship

Kevin Knight defeated Lio Rush to retain the TNT Championship

Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley defeated The Swirl

Hikaru Shida won Survival of the Fittest to become the new TBS Champion