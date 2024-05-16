Patchy Mix: ‘I Am The Best Bantamweight In The World’
Patchy Mix on Sean O’Malley: “Sean is somewhere on that list, but I’m the best in the world”
Patchy Mix believes he has no peer.
When it comes to the most dominant bantamweight fighters in the world, Mix refuses to say anyone is better–not even reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.
“I can’t tip my hat to Sean,” said Mix. “I have more finishes than him, I have more wins than him, I have a better record, and I fought better competition. Sean is somewhere on the list, but I’m the best in the world–and no one is catching up to me.
“Without a doubt, I am the best bantamweight in the world. Look at my last three fights–I’ve barely been touched.”
Mix (19-1) has won nine of his ten bouts in Bellator, eight of which by submission or knockout. His only blemish is a 2020 loss to Juan Archuleta, a five-round bout where Mix struggled in the championship rounds after failing to end the fight early.
The defeat only emboldened Mix. Since then, the grizzled New Yorker has rattled off six straight wins, including defeating Sergio Pettis via a rear-naked choke less than two minutes into round two in a title unification bout last November–and a sensational knockout just a shade over a year ago when Mix stopped Raufeon Stots with a knee 80 seconds into their World Grand Prix Final.
“I’m one of the best grapplers in all of MMA,” said Mix. “That’s what separates me in this weight class. Guys can’t keep up.
“I was a wrestler, and I was brought into the gym at 15 years old by Dennis Brown, an amateur fighter, to be his training partner. I’ve been training with him ever since. I watched Dennis, I trained with his partners, and I knew from then–even as a young kid–that this was all I wanted to do. I didn’t want to go to college. I wanted to go pro. This is what I was made to do.”
Mix headlines tomorrow’s Bellator Champions Series 2, which takes place in Paris. He defends the bantamweight title against Magomed Magomedov, who he already defeated via a guillotine choke in their 2022 bout. The rivalry now renews in the PFL-owned era of Bellator, where Mix seeks a second win over Magomedov (20-3).
“I am working obsessively hard,” said Mix. “I’m blessed to do what I’m able to do, and I never lose sight of that.”
A lifelong commitment to mixed martial arts seemed like a longshot for Mix, who was born prematurely and forced to have a prolonged stay in the hospital. As his biological mother battled addiction, Mix was adopted by his cousin.
“My cousin Rose adopted me,” said Mix. “She took me in and raised me. It’s not hard to defy the odds when you have someone who loves you. All I had to do was give my all.”
There is unlimited potential for Mix in the Bellator and PFL. Only 30, he has yet to reach his prime. After a dominant 2023, Mix is preparing to take the promotion by force in 2024.
“Sh--, 2023 was nothing,” said Mix. “This year, the world is going to open their eyes and see me. I’m going to put Magomedov out in Paris, and then I’m going hunting.”