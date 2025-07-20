Daniel Cormier Claims Brock Lesnar On WWE/TKO 'Banned List'
Brock Lesnar is allegedly banned from returning to WWE at this time.
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier made this claim on the latest episode of the 'Mightycast' podcast when he was asked about potentially facing off against The Beast inside of a WWE ring.
Cormier very quickly shot down the idea, saying that Brock is currently in the proverbial doghouse.
“Brock is on the banned list right now. Brock got into so much trouble… I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is in so much trouble.”- Daniel Cormier
It's important to note that Cormier did not specifically mention if the alleged 'banned list' is maintained by WWE or parent company TKO.
Regardless, it doesn't sound like a Brock Lesnar return to the ring is going to happen anytime soon. The former WWE Champion has not competed since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost the rubber match in his series with Cody Rhodes.
Lesnar was pulled from a Royal Rumble appearance in January of 2024, and all future plans were tabled, after former WWE employee Janel Grant filed her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and the promotion.
While not being mentioned by name at the time, it was heavily implied in the suit that McMahon attempted to traffic Grant to Brock during contract negotiations back in 2021. Lesnar was then officially identified in an amended version of the civil lawsuit that was filed back in February of this year.
Any potential pro wrestling comeback for Brock Lesnar is not expected to happen until after the legal process has fully played out.
