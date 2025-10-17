Bill Goldberg Net Worth 2025
Making a name for himself in the National Football League as part of the Atlanta Falcons, Bill Goldberg took his success on the gridiron to make a seamless transition into the world of pro wrestling.
Rising to prominence in the 1990s, Goldberg became a megastar before the fans' eyes thanks to his remarkable undefeated streak that led him to become a WCW World Heavyweight Champion. From there, he made his way to WWE where he became a World Heavyweight Champion and Universal Champion.
Throughout his career, Goldberg has been among the highest-paid wrestlers ever, creating a very comfortable lifestyle for his family. With his legacy in pro wrestling cemented, Goldberg is enjoying the fruits of his labor following his retirement in 2025.
Name
Bill Goldberg
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
$16 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Acting, Endorsements
Salary
$1.6 Million annually
Sponsorships & Endorsements
DraftKings, HeroCovers
Charity
ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, CombatCrate, One Great Turn Ranch, Wounded Warriors of South Florida
What is Goldberg's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bill Goldberg has a net worth of $16 million. This figure is based on his professional wrestling, football, acting, sports commentary, presenting, and writing careers.
Goldberg's Salary
As last reported in 2023, Goldberg makes around $2 million per match during his bouts in Saudi Arabia for WWE. Outside of those Saudi Arabia events, the legend earns $1.6 million annually based on his WWE Legends contract and merchandise.
In 2025, the WWE Hall of Famer made his return to the company to face GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship in his retirement match on the July 12 Saturday Night's Main Event.
Goldberg's Endorsements
In 2024, Bill Goldberg became a co-founder of HeroCovers, which is a company that makes custom, photo-realistic car covers.
Goldberg has also recently partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook, promoting the popular sports betting app. Through this relationship, Goldberg offers a special deal for new customers with the code "WHOSNEXT."
Goldberg's Charity Work
Among his many contributions to charities, Goldberg is active in support of animal welfare and works closely with the ASPCA, which stands for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. He has also fought back against animal fighting in the past.
Like many other WWE stars, Goldberg has also been a contributor to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting wishes for children who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses.
Some of the other charities that Goldberg has contributed to include CombatCrate, One Great Turn Ranch, and Wounded Warriors of South Florida.
More WWE Wrestler Net Worth
Stone Cold Steve Austin Net Worth 2025
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Net Worth 2025