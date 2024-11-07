Roman Reigns Net Worth 2024
With WWE currently in another boom period, there might not be another star more responsible for that than Roman Reigns. "The Tribal Chief" has become one of the biggest draws in pro wrestling's current generation. Reigns is a marquee star on the level of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time. From merchandise and TV ratings to sellout arenas and the epic Bloodline storyline, Roman has secured his place as an all-time great.
What is Roman Reigns' Net Worth in 2024?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Roman Reigns' current net worth in 2024 is about $14 million. This is based on the annual income on his WWE contract and current endorsements. Reigns has become the highest paid active wrestler on the WWE roster. With increases to the profits made by the company, this number is expected to go up in time.
Roman Reigns' Salary
Roman Reigns is among the highest paid wrestlers in the entire industry, making $5 million annually from his current WWE deal. This doesn't include bonuses for merchandise or major events. In 2022, Reigns inked a lucrative deal that put him on a more part-time schedule and has seen him working more limited dates in the past two years since then.
Starting in 2019, Reigns made the transition to some acting credits with the rise of his pro wrestling career. Roman starred in the "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" film alongside his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He was also featured in "The Wrong Missy" and "Rumble." In 2024, Reigns also filmed the upcoming 2025 film, "The Pickup."
Roman Reigns' Endorsements & Sponsorships
Roman Reigns has one of the most prominent brand sponsorships among active WWE performers with Nike. In April 2024, Reigns announced the deal with Nike. Then, GQ Sports reported that new sneakers will drop in 2025 inspired by WWE's Bloodline faction, originally led by Roman. The exact date of the shoe release has not be revealed at the time of this writing.
In 2021, Roman Reigns was among the WWE talents who signed a deal with C4 Energy, which is a caffeine drink brand. Reigns starred in a commercial for the product that same year.
Roman Reigns' Charity Work
Roman Reigns has done a great deal of charity throughout his lengthy WWE career. After recuperating from Leukemia, Reigns has helped various organizations to help small children who dealt with a similar situation through the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Reigns has been among the most active WWE performers when it comes to contributing for Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting wishes for kids during his run on top. He also regularly helps Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Roman's dedication to charity work has been reflective of his status of upholding the standard of the face of WWE.
