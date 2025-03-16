Stone Cold Steve Austin Net Worth 2025
Stone Cold Steve Austin is an American retired professional wrestler turned actor and producer. Among the biggest and most important pro wrestlers in the history of the business, "The Texas Rattlesnake" is a six-time WWE Champion and won a record-breaking three Royal Rumble matches.
Starting his career in his home state of Texas, Austin moved on to make a name for himself in WCW, ECW and eventually WWE. Becoming the face of the company during their most lucrative boom period of "The Attitude Era," Stone Cold has left an unforgettable legacy that very few can compare to.
After retiring from in-ring competition in 2003, Austin made the transition to the acting world and has hosted his own TV show as well as a podcast. Despite making an in-ring return in 2022, Austin has continued to flourish in his other business ventures.
Name
Steve Williams
Estimated Net Worth
$30 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional wrestling, TV, movies, podcasting
Businesses
Broken Skull Sessions podcast, Broken Skull IPA & American Lager beer brand, Broken Skull Ranch
Charity
Make-A-Wish Foundation
What is Stone Cold Steve Austin's Net Worth in 2025?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Stone Cold Steve Austin has a net worth valued at $30 million as of 2025. This is based on his royalties on merchandising and branding from a WWE Legends contract as well as his acting, television shows and podcasting work.
MORE: Top 10 Richest Wrestlers Of All Time
Stone Cold Steve Austin's Businesses
After several years into his retirement from in-ring competition, Stone Cold Steve Austin started a video podcast that was available on the WWE Network and Peacock called "The Broken Skull Sessions."
In 2014, Austin released his first beer brand called "Broken Skull IPA" with El Segundo Brewing Company in California, a logical business venture based on how important beer drinking was to the identity of Austin's pro wrestling character.
Then in 2022, he introduced a second collaboration with the company for his "Broken Skull American Lager" beer brand. Broken Skull beers can be found in 42 states across the country and online.
In 2014, Steve Austin also launched "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenege" on the CMT Network which lasted five seasons. The show bought eight contenstants together to compete in a series of physical challenges at Broken Skull Ranch, although the events took place on a set outside Los Angeles designed to represent the real ranch that Austin's owns in Texas.
Stone Cold Steve Austin's Charity Work
With his close ties to WWE, Stone Cold Steve Austin has actively contributed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting wishes for many sick children over the years. He has also supported other foundations, most notably the "We're Texas" virtual charity benefit that helped victims of the 2021 winter storm in his home state of Texas.
Top Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin
20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Untold Regret Of WWE WrestleMania 38 Return
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn, Talks WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Why He Can't Give Heel Turn Advice To John Cena [Exclusive]