Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Net Worth 2024
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a legendary pro wrestler, Hollywood actor, a television personality and an entrepreneur. Best known for his work with WWE and Hollywood films, The Rock is one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world today. The Rock's fortune has been greatly influenced by his businesses and entertainment career.
Name
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Estimated Net Worth
$800 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional wrestling, Acting, Production Company, Endorsements, Businesses
Salary
$100 Million annually (estimated)
Businesses (Ownership)
Teremana Tequila, Seven Bucks Productions, UFL
Sponsorships
Under Armour, VOSS Water, Ford, Apple, Got Milk, NASCAR
What is Dwayne Johnson's Net Worth in 2024?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is worth around $800 million in 2024. Johnson falls just short of the billionaire status, but he should be on track to reach it with his other businesses and endorsements. The Rock's Teremana Tequila has a current estimated valuation of $2 billion. Johnson's different films and businesses have allowed him to expand his fortune even more.
Johnson's wealth started with his pro wrestling career where he was among the highest paid performers during the company's boom period known as "The Attitude Era." After transitioning to Hollywood, The Rock returned to the wrestling industry in 2012-13, making $5 million annually during this period.
Dwayne Johnson's Salary
The Rock has garnered an annual salary of $100 million based on his film projects as an actor and businesses as an entrepreneur. Johnson is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, making $50 million on his 2024 film, Red One. This is the largest upfront salary for a single movie before backend points are included.
Johnson made his crossover from pro wrestling to movies with his 2001 role in "The Mummy Returns" and has since gone on to star in various movies including "The Rundown", "Walking Tall", and "Gridiron Gang." His most successful film appearances include his role as "Luke Hobbs" in "Fast Five" as part of the "Fast & Furious" film franchise, and his role as "Maui" in Disney's "Moana."
Johnson also starred in the HBO TV series, "Ballers" and went on to create his own TV shows in "Titan Games" and "Young Rock", earning millions along the way.
In January 2024, The Rock became the newest member of the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors and received 193,116 shares of ownership in the parent company of WWE.
The rest of his salary come from his businesses and other sponsorships and endorsements.
Dwayne Johnson's Businesses, Sponsorships And Endorsements
In March 2020, The Rock teamed up with Tequila lovers to create an affordable and delicious spirit drink called "Teremana Tequila." The brand sold 300,000 cases in its first 12 months following its release. In 2022, the brand became a $3 billion company. It has been projected that Teremana Tequila will make Johnson a billionaire one day soon.
Seven Bucks Productions is the film production company by The Rock and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. The name "Seven Bucks" is based on a story by Johnson where he strived to make it big and only had $7 in his pocket at one point. The company has produced a long list of movies and television shows as well as a successful social media platform.
The Rock has been the face of several different products and brands over the years. Among the most prominent of his brand sponsorships is Under Armour. The apparel brand made Dwayne Johnson one of the faces of their marketing campaign. Inking a deal in 2016. Johnson has also gone on to create the Project Rock 1 sneaker and an entire line of clothing as well as shoes known as Outlaw Mana.
The Rock also inked a lucrative deal with Ford where he earns $15 million annually acquired an ownership stake in VOSS Water, and has been featured in commercials and promotions for Apple, Got Milk and NASCAR.
