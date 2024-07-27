Ernesto “Tito” Mercado Looks to Extend Undefeated Record
Ernesto ”Tito” Mercado is ready to take his place among the contenders in the junior welterweight division.
He’s taking a patient approach, defeating one strong opponent after the next.
Later tonight, Mercado (15-0, 14 KOs) fight Hector Sarmiento in the Salita Promotions. Only 22, Mercado will be tested against Sarmiento, who is nine years his senior. Sarmiento (21-2, 14 KOs) is exactly the type of opponent Mercado needs to prove he is worthy of contention.
“It’s a big opportunity for me,” said Mercado. “It’s a chance to get noticed. He’s never been knocked out, do that would be a statement for me.”
The 10-round fight, which takes place at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, streams live on the DAZN YouTube page beginning at 6pm ET. Fighting a boxer as seasoned as Sarmiento should be a valuable learning experience, especially if he comes away with another victory.
“This is what I love,” said Mercado. “Spending time in the gym, that’s my summer vacation.
“Boxing is my life. It’s there for me on good days, it’s there on bad days for me when I can go take out my frustrations on the bag. There is a lot of gang violence in my hometown. Boxing took me off the streets and saved my life.”
Mercados punch selection helps make him stand out. A versatile fighter, he is incredibly quick and backs that up with power. If he can make Sarmiento open up, then it is possible Mercado will land a shot that puts him to sleep.
“This is a fight for the fans,” said Mercado. “It’s my obligation to give everything I’ve got. Expect a great fight, and get ready for the knockout.”