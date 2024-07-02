Mike Perry on Jake Paul: ‘Let’s See Who Gives Up First’
Jake Paul will still have a boxing match on July 20.
A few details, however, have changed.
Paul’s originally scheduled opponent–Mike Tyson–was forced to postpone their bout. In Tyson’s place comes Mike Perry, bare knuckle boxing’s “Face of Violence”.
This won’t air on Netflix or take place at AT&T Stadium, an element that remains the unchanged is that Paul has a serious threat on his hands with Perry.
“I’m going to step into his world and prove who I am,” said Perry, who was wearing a Tyson t-shirt. “I’m going to pressure him and make him compete.”
Paul and Perry will meet at Amalie Arena in Tampa in an eight-round cruiserweight bout. Scheduled to air on DAZN pay-per-view, this makes an excellent tune-up for Paul (9-1) ahead of his bout against Tyson. Unless Perry, of course, rewrites that narrative.
“I like to get hit, that sh-- makes me feel alive,” said Perry. “I can’t wait to fight this kid and see what we see.”
Perry has been a force in bare knuckle boxing, but he is rather inexperienced in boxing. He won his lone bout nine years ago, which adds no credence to Paul’s detractors who claim he hand picks opponents.
But Perry is a unique entity in combat sports. He had success in the UFC, but a plethora of real-life issues helped lead to his downfall there. Since then, there has been a rejuvenation with his success in the bare knuckle realm. Perry has fatigued down and flat-out beat up his opponents, relishing the chance to inflict pain on the man standing across from him.
It's tough to bet against the more desperate man. Perry needs this win far more than Paul, which adds to the charm of what should be a gritty bout.
“Let’s see who gives up first,” said Perry. “I’m pretty good at playing that game.”