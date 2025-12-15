Surprise Name Teases Being The Masked Man Helping The Vision On WWE Raw

A surprising name has teased himself as being the masked assailant who has been helping The Vision during episodes of WWE Raw.

The masked man first showed his face at the WWE Survivor Series PLE last month. During the men's WarGames match, a masked man in all black clothes scaled the WarGames cage and jumped into the double ring structure. When he got there, he crushed CM Punk with the Seth Rollins Stomp before running off.

Right after the interference, Punk lost the match for his team. Bron Breakker crushed him with a Spear and then pinned the champion. Because of that, he became the number one contender for the world championship.

After Survivor Series, the same masked assailant appeared on WWE Raw to continue helping The Vision. And so the mystery of who is behind the mask has become a weekly talking point amongst WWE fans.

Austin Theory was a name tossed out as a possibility. Seth Rollins is clearly being teased by WWE officials because the person is copying Rollins' move set. Other possibilities? Montez Ford has been discussed, and there's even a Chris Jericho return theory.

Now you can add another name to the list.

Jake Paul suggests he's helping The Vision on WWE Raw

The Vision | WWE

In a new interview with Bleacher Report, boxer and social media star Jake Paul suggested that it was him under the mask. After all, his brother Logan Paul is a close associate of The Vision. Because of that reality, it's not a long shot to believe this tease.

“I can’t say too much, but, just know, something big’s coming,” Paul said when asked about being the masked person. He also commented about the success his brother Logan has had in the WWE.

“I would be down. I think he’s incredible. I would love to be his Paul Heyman. His manager of some sort and maybe we can run some matches, for sure. I think it’s absolutely insane what he’s doing and I would love to help him.” Jake Paul

Logan Paul is a former WWE United States Champion. He made his first WWE appearance at WrestleMania 37 and then had his first match at WrestleMania 38. In that match, he teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

MORE: WWE Star Announces Surgery On Social Media

Jake Paul has appeared in WWE. He joined his brother Logan and tried to help him win the Undisputed WWE Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel PLE in 2022. In that match, Logan Paul lost to Roman Reigns.

Jake Paul is entering the boxing ring again this weekend. On Friday night, he's scheduled to square off with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Gunther Shows No Remorse With First Remarks Since Retiring John Cena At SNME

Why WWE Risked It All With Gunther Winning John Cena's Last Match

WWE Raw Preview (12/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Bayley Heralds Unsung Hero As SNME Ring Gear Pays Tribute To John Cena