Jake Paul Claims He Would Knock Out WWE Stars In A Boxing Match
Logan Paul has been a part of the WWE for a few years now, but wrestling fans haven't seen much of Logan's younger brother, Jake Paul, in professional wrestling.
Jake Paul has made an appearance in WWE, helping his brother out during an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022, but that has been the extent of Jake Paul in a WWE ring so far.
Jake Paul On Boxing WWE Stars
A boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul was recently called off, and Jim Varsallone would get the chance to speak with Jake and ask a few questions involving a couple of WWE stars. Paul was asked if he could take on the likes of Roman Reigns or Kevin Owens, to which he said:
“I don’t think they’d want that smoke. They’re amazing wrestlers, I don’t think I could take them — I think Logan can take them. In the boxing ring, they’d get knocked the f*** out.”- Jake Paul [H/T Fightful]
Logan Paul has shared the ring with Reigns and Owens a few times, so far not picking up any victories over the Tribal Chief, but holding two victories over Kevin Owens in the times they have faced off.
Jake Paul Moving From Boxing Into Professional Wrestling
While Logan Paul has made the transition from his prior boxing matches into professional wrestling with relative ease, the same might not be said for Jake Paul.
During an interview with Newsweek earlier this year, Jake Paul was asked about the possibility of one day joining the WWE and following in his older brother's footsteps.
"I would be down to be Logan's manager, Paul Heyman-style in WWE, but I don't think my body is cut out for the athleticism and the madness that the WWE takes. I feel like I would break my back."- Jake Paul, Newsweek
Both boxing and professional wrestling are difficult tasks to put on one's body, but it does have a widely different schedule as Jake Paul has a couple of boxing matches per year while staying in-shape in-between. Logan Paul, on the other hand, even with a limited schedule, has had nine wrestling matches this year.
Wrestling has been a never-say-never type of business though, and there could still be a day that Jake and Logan Paul possibly share the ring together as a team, or Jake decides to step in the ring on his own.
The Latest on AEW, TNA & More
Former John Cena WrestleMania Opponent Doesn't Believe He'll Actually Retire
Triple H Compares WWE's Booking Style To Marvel Cinematic Universe
Cody Rhodes Discusses Retirement And Whether He'll Sign Another Extension With WWE
WWE Announces First Round Matches For John Cena's 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament