Charlotte Flair Makes Investment in Mental Health Business

Charlotte Flair can now add "business owner" to her growing list of items on her resume.

In WWE, Charlotte is a 14-time world champion, one of the first women to ever wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania, and a first ballot WWE Hall of Famer. She's the daughter of Ric Flair and she now owns a piece of a new mental health business called Self Care Is For Everyone.

Self Care For Everyone has existed since 2018 and is a mental health advocacy company that mixes apparel, art, and video content together. The brand has over one million followers on Instagram, but is looking to expand it's footprint onto YouTube and with podcasts.

Charlotte Flair enters the mental health business

Charlotte Flair | WWE

Sports Business Journal is reporting that Flair has made a six-figure angel investment into the mental health advocacy and lifestyle brand. Flair is also going to serve as a creative partner and brand champion for the business.

“As a female that’s approaching 40, I started thinking about what’s next for me and what feels organic and real,” Flair said to Sports Business Journal. “A lot of my career, I felt like I had to hide whether I had anxiety or mental health issues that are taboo to talk about. Whether I make money or don’t, for me right now, I’m investing in something that’s going to help other people.

“I made Charlotte so unrelatable by being perfect. That was such a disconnect because people want authenticity. What has helped my career is making this unbreakable woman breakable and showing that some days I don’t feel pretty, or good, or enough, or even worthy.”

Flair was sidelined from WWE for over a year while she recovered from a knee injury. She won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and wrestled Tiffany Stratton for the championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Flair lost that match, but seemed to lose some of the goodwill from the fans, too. Flair found that goodwill again alongside Alexa Bliss as a tag team. Bliss and Charlotte formed their team in the summer of 2025 and won the tag titles at SummerSlam.

As for WrestleMania this year, Charlotte does not currently have an opponent at this time. In 2019, Flair wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 35 against both Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match.

WrestleMania 42 airs from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19. Announced matches for the show included CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship, and more.