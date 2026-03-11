Charlotte Flair Sheds Light on How Much Longer She’ll Wrestle For

Charlotte Flair is still the Queen of WWE, but life has tried multiple times to knock Flair off her pedestal.

In recent years, Flair has dealt with a lot, especially her recovery from another major injury. Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus ligaments in her knee on an episode of SmackDown in December 2023, and it took her more than a year to recover, making her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. She went on to win the Royal Rumble and lose to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Flair has since formed an entertaining tag team with another multi-time world champion in Alexa Bliss, and the pair even won the tag titles together. With injuries mounting throughout her long WWE career and age catching up with us all, Flair spoke with Bloomberg about how much time she has left as an in-ring performer.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss | WWE

Charlotte Flair isn't done just yet

Flair appeared on the Bloomberg Talks podcast to discuss how she feels mentally and physically, and she spoke about how much she believes she can still accomplish in WWE as a competitor and performer.

"I still have hopes and dreams within the WWE. Charlotte Flair and my passion for wrestling still means the world to me...I still have many years left on my career." Charlotte Flair on Bloomberg Talks

Flair's multiple injuries and procedures have taken her out of action for months at a time while also taking a toll on her body. But Flair is letting her passion for the business and her goals push her through the discomfort, and she plans to wrestle for many years beyond WrestleMania 42 this April.

What injury and age has taught her

Flair articulated that the knee injury allowed her to change her perspective on her purpose. For a very long time, she viewed herself as one thing, but she learned that she has much to offer across many facets of life. She noted that being a pro wrestler really does have a life span, and she isn't the indestructible superhero some fans may see her as.

“I always looked at myself as the iron woman. And when my knee took me out, I was like, all I viewed myself was as a professional wrestler...Like that’s all I am. And that’s not all I am. And I do have a voice. And maybe this is the start of something bigger for me.” Charlotte Flair on Bloomberg Talks

Flair also talked about the anxiety that comes with a woman who is approaching 40-years-old. She found purpose in an organization called Self-Care Is For Everyone. The company sells apparel and other products geared toward supporting mental health, along with resources to help those experiencing mental exhaustion and struggles.