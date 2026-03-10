Charlotte Flair Believes She's as Big a Star as Any Man in WWE

Charlotte Flair is arguably one of the biggest stars in WWE history, regardless of gender.

Even though she's only been on the WWE main roster for slightly over a decade, Flair has already secured herself a future spot in the company's Hall of Fame based on her current accomplishments alone.

Flair is a 14-time Women's Champion across three separate main roster championships, not to mention a two-time tag team champion. She was also part of the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania 35, shattering a glass ceiling few thought would ever be broken.

Charlotte Flair believes she's on the same level as any top male on the WWE roster

Charlotte Flair | Netflix

Flair was a recent guest on Bloomberg Talks. When asked what the most difficult aspect was for her when it comes to men versus women in WWE, Flair admitted that the women who came before her probably felt it more. Still, she believes the women have been able to get equal footing to the men now, and believes she's just as big a star as any male in WWE.

"I feel the women who came before me that helped change the landscape that have been grinding for 20 to 30 years before me; they probably felt it more," Charlotte Flair admitted. "But when I started, and the group of women that I came in with, who I champion every day. We're not all as close as success and competitiveness, and competition takes over, and always wanting to be at the top of your business.

"But we were part of this change. And when Stephanie McMahon debuted us, and then there was one other girl who debuted a year later that the Four Horsewomen, that's what we were coined as. In 2015, when 'give divas a chance' trended for three days, we were part of that rise where we were given the same amount of opportunities and time and segments as the men. Then, ultimately myself, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey ended up main-eventing WrestleMania 35 at MetLife.

"And if you had asked someone, even maybe a year prior to that, would the women ever main event a show, they would have laughed. But what we were able to create is that women are capable of selling merchandise, putting people in seats, being top of the card, getting equal opportunities in the ring. So, from the day I started, I had one goal to where I am now. So, do I feel things go like this? 100%. Do I think I'm as big a star as any male? Absofu-- absolutely! I almost cussed, but I didn't."

What is Charlotte Flair's best path to WrestleMania this year?

Despite losing her Women's Chamber qualifying match last month, Charlotte Flair insists she's fine as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues.

With the top women's matches for the event already decided, with Stephanie Vaquer defending the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan and Jade Cargill defending the WWE Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, where does The Queen fit in at the Showcase of the Immortals this year?

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss | WWE

Nia Jax and Lash Legend recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and there will be no shortage of challengers for them as we get to WrestleMania 42 next month.

It seems the best path for Flair to get to WrestleMania at this point is to maintain her tag team with Alexa Bliss and make sure they're involved in the title picture in the weeks ahead. This match will likely involve multiple tag teams so that WWE can get as many women on the show as possible.

Will Charlotte Flair leave the Showcase of the Immortals with gold around her waist again? Only time will tell.