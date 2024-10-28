Cody Rhodes Reveals Why Goldust Should Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Cody Rhodes says that Goldust deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.
During an interview with The Schmo, Rhodes called Goldust an underrated character in the Attitude Era of WWE and that he was worthy of being in the Hall of Fame. He also provided insight into the mindset of Dustin Rhodes when it came to playing the Goldust character. Cody and Dustin Rhodes are both sons of wrestling legend, Dusty Rhodes.
“Knowing how much he had subverted expectations, knowing how much he didn’t just want to be a Rhodes. He wanted to be his own thing and what he did in the lengths he went to to do it, I was very proud of Dustin throughout that whole run," Cody said of his brother. "Goldust is an underrated part of the Attitude Era, certainly somebody I think worthy of the Hall of Fame.”
Goldust is a multiple time WWE Intercontinental Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion. He also won the Hardcore Championship while in WWE. Outside WWE and the Goldust character, Dustin Rhodes was a multiple-time WCW United States Champion.
Currently, Dustin Rhodes is a member of the AEW and ROH roster. He's one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with Sammy Guevara and a part of the ROH World Six-Man Champions with The Von Erichs.
Dustin Rhodes made his pro wrestling debut in 1988. He's worked for promotions all around the world in his five decade run in the business.
