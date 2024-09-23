Wrestling Legend Dustin Rhodes Makes Major Announcement
Today (Sept 22), wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes announced that he's officially launched his own promotion, Rhodes Wrestling Association.
Rhodes took to X to make the announcement, tweeting:
FINALLY!!!
@RhodesWrestling is LAUNCHING!!
Stay tuned in the coming weeks for all info. Soon
November 21st Thursday at 6pm central #RWA's Bullpen in Leander Texas.
Lets make the first one special!
I will be doing a VIP Meet and greet at 5pm central.
After decades in the ring, Rhodes will step into a new role as promoter, with his debut event scheduled for November 21, 2024, at the RWA Bullpen in Leander, Texas. The show is set to kick off at 6 PM Central Time, with a special VIP meet-and-greet for fans at 5 PM.
Rhodes first rose to prominence at WCW under the name "The Natural", before moving to WWE where he became the iconic Goldust. He's held numerous championships at both WCW and WWE, and is currently signed to AEW where he's the current ROH World Tag Team Champion.
Give Rhodes Wrestling Association a follow at @RhodesWrestling.
RECOMMENDED
Cody Rhodes Profile: Bio, News, Videos, Socials & More
Dustin Rhodes on Cody Rhodes: ‘He’s A Superstar That Has Turned Into A Megastar’