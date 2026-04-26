AEW Collision Results [4/25/26]: Ricochet Pins Jericho, Stakes Raised for Double or Nothing

A huge week of professional wrestling was capped off Saturday night with AEW Collision.

Fans inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon were treated to Playoff Palooza, headlined by a massive trios contest between The Demand, Chris Jericho and The Hurt Syndicate.

The night ended with Ricochet, once again, getting the better of Jericho. While referee Aubrey Edwards' back was turned, he dropped the former AEW World Champion with a low blow and then hit him with his own moonsault to steal the win for his team.

THE RICO-SAULT! @KingRicochet and The Demand steal one!



Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/sT05FKNGjb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2026

Things between Ricochet and Chris Jericho appear far from over as AEW Double or Nothing quickly approaches. Two matches for the annual pay-per-view were made official on Collision, including a high stakes bout for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Titles. Plus, Konosuke Takeshita is finally going to get his shot at the Rainmaker.

There were two title fights on the card for Playoff Palooza, as well as a massive 10-man tag team match. Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday night's show.

AEW Collision Playoff Palooza Results:

FTR opened the show with an in-ring promo, and accepted Adam Copeland's challenge for AEW Double or Nothing. If Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler successfully defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles in that New York Street Fight, then Cope and Cage will never be able to tag with each other again. Dax also upped the ante by suggesting they make it an "I Quit" New York Street Fight.

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly defeated Lance Archer, Hechicero & Andrade El Idolo to retain the AEW World Trios Championship. Archer looked like he was closing in on winning the gold for the Don Callis Family, but Orange Cassidy countered a choke slam attempt with an Orange Punch. Strong and O'Reilly then hit the High Low, and Roddy threw Cassidy on top of Archer to score the three count.

We saw a pre-recorded segment between Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay where Mox offered an olive branch to the Aerial Assassin. He offered Ospreay a free shot with a steel chair, or a chance to team up with the Death Riders and reach new heights in his career. Will told the cameraman to get lost before revealing his decision.

“We can turn you into a weapon like professional wrestling has never seen.”



Now the decision belongs to @WillOspreay...



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ZE9uDu99zV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2026

David Finlay, Clark Connors, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli defeated The Young Bucks & The Rascalz. After Dezmond Xavier took out most of the field with a big moonsault to the outside, Yuta hit the ring to save Finlay from a suplex attempt. That allowed Finlay to hoist up Zachary Wentz, and Connors came off the top rope with Fallout to pick up the win for his team.

Kris Statlander defeated Becca. The former AEW Women's World Champion wasn't in a great mood after a heated backstage discussion involving Hikaru Shida, Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron. Becca put up a strong effort, but fell to Staturday Night Fever in a pretty quick match up.

RUSH defeated Adam Priest. Mess with the bull and you get the horns. That's the lesson that Adam Priest learned on Saturday night. After a pretty competitive contest, RUSH picked up a solid win after hitting his patented running double knees to the corner.

MJF challenge Kevin Knight to a TNT Championship Match this coming Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

This isn’t just internal conflict, it’s personal!



At Double or Nothing, Konosuke Takeshita finally battles #AEW International Champion @rainmakerXokada with the title on the line!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3GAK6aj9J5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2026

Konosuke Takeshita announced that he will face Kazuchika Okada at AEW Double or Nothing with the AEW International Championship on the line.

AEW Women's World Champion Thekla and Skye Blue defeated Persphone & Alex Windsor. The Triangle of Madness took advantage of the numbers game to pick up this tag team victory. With Thekla distracting the referee, Julia Hart rolled into the ring and blasted Persphone in the eyes with her black mist. Skye followed up with Code Blue to score the three count.

Jack Perry (c) defeated El Clon to retain the AEW National Championship. El Clon utilized his unique offense to score several nearfalls throughout this very fast-pasted match-up, but Perry was able to survive long enough to connect with a stiff running knee to hang onto his title.

Willow Nightingale cut a backstage promo hyping herself up as the Comeback Killer, following successful TBS Championship defenses over Queen Aminata, Hikaru Shida and Kamille.

.@SamoaJoe is BACK, and @730hook is giving Joe the rundown on what’s happening with The Opps… but @Bowens_Official is still waiting for an answer!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nW8SLANRId — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2026

Anthony Bowens found Samoa Joe and Hook backstage and demanded to know if he was being added to The Opps. After messing with him for a moment, they both welcomed him to the group.

Ricochet, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona defeated Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin. The all-star trio of Jericho and The Hurt Syndicate appeared to be unstoppable Saturday night, but never underestimate Ricochet's willingness to deploy nefarious tactics. With referee Aubrey Edwards distracted, Ricochet dropped Jericho with a shot below the belt and then hit him with the 'Rico-sault' to steal the win.