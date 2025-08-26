The Rock Reveals True Feelings About "The Smashing Machine" Movie Role
While The Rock is no stranger to Hollywood epics, he is set to push his acting limits in the upcoming biopic "The Smashing Machine."
In it, Dwayne Johnson will portray former UFC fighter and MMA legend Mark Kerr, a man whose life and career were marred by substance abuse, tumultuous relationships, and more. The film, distributed by A24, will premiere next week at the Venice Film Festival.
The WWE legend explored his transformation into Kerr in an interview with Vanity Fair, and revealed that for one of the first times in his career, he was fearful of the role.
“It was very real," he said of his apprehension in taking the part. "I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, I don’t know if I can do this. Can I do this? I realized that maybe these opportunities weren’t coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff.”
He would go on to add that the project was something he believed his acting career hadn't ventured much into, and he was excited to tackle that.
“I was so hungry for an opportunity to do something raw and gritty and rip myself open," he said. "And all of a sudden, Smashing Machine comes along.”
New Territory for Johnson
While "The Final Boss" has come under controversy in the wrestling world for some of WWE's creative over the last year, including John Cena's polarizing heel turn, he has also been followed by an up and down stint in Hollywood recently.
Despite being one of the industry's highest-grossing talent, a failed attempt to lead DC Studios several years ago put him under public scrutiny. He has bounced back with "The Smashing Machine," alongside a new Martin Scorsese-led project that will see him take on a major role.
He explained to Vanity Fair that the role as Kerr is therapeutic for him, and allows him to dive into past trauma in a new forum.
“After all these years I’ve been making movies, it became so glaring to me. It’s almost like a…” He trails off, trying to find the right words. “There’s a song from George Strait called ‘Where Have I Been All My Life?’ This reminded me of that. Where have I been?” the former WWE Champion said. “The thing I was fearing is the thing that actually gives me the greatest peace—a safe place to explore all this stuff that I’ve experienced over the years. I have a place to put it.”
The film is set for full release on Oct. 3.
