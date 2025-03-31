The Rock's Movie With Martin Scorsese Lands With 20th Century And Disney
Finally, The Rock has come back to 20th Century and Disney.
Cameras are getting ready to roll on famed director Martin Scorsese's latest project, set to star The Rock as a Hawaiian crime boss. Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio will co-star alongside Emily Blunt, though no name or release date has been set as of yet.
Deadline shared more on the project last week:
"Imagine Robert De Niro’s Jimmy the Gent character from Goodfellas but as a ruthless Hawaiian crime boss, also based on a real figure, who battled encroaching rivals for control of organized crime on the islands," a synopsis read.
Johnson took to social media Monday to confirm the film had found its home.
"Our Hawaiian crime saga now has a home at 20th Century & Disney," Johnson said on X. "I was a little boy growing up in Honolulu when this real life story was taking place and these real men - ruthlessly did what they had to do for respect, money, power but more importantly - for the reclamation of our Polynesian culture."
"Working closely with Marty as his vision for our story begins to take focus, has been a gift to witness and absorb. I’m honored to work with this inspiring creative team, and even more blessed to call them my friends. More to come. Aloha."
Many in Hollywood media expect this to be one of the biggest roles of Johnson's career. How it will affect his job as a TKO board member or his on-screen appearances with WWE is unknown at this juncture.
