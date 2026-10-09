The Money In The Bank Ladder Match has become one of WWE's premier stipulations. Winners of this bout have gone on to win world titles and have cemented their spots in the main event scene in the company.

However, not every victor is equal to one another and there are some who stand out from the pack for a variety of reasons. From those who have iconic cash-ins to those who were launched to the stratosphere as a result of their win, Money in the Bank has been a gateway to new heights in their careers.

Here are the 10 best WWE Money in the Bank winners.

Criteria: Quality of Money In The Bank Ladder Match; Impact of the win on their career, Legacy on the concept & Money In The Bank Cash-in

10. Rob Van Dam (2006)

RVD | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At WWE WrestleMania 22, Rob Van Dam won the second Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This win made "The Whole F'N Show" the first man to cash in his contract in advance. He challenged John Cena for the WWE Championship at One Night Stand 2006.

RVD's victory over Cena is considered one of the most iconic Money In The Bank cash-ins. The sight of Cena walking into a hostile Hammerstein Ballroom became the stuff of legend and led to Van Dam winning his first WWE Title of his career. RVD helped to set the standard for what Money In The Bank became known as over the past 20 years.

9. The Miz (2010)

In 2010, WWE introduced the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Featuring two titular ladder matches for Raw and SmackDown, this event would see The Miz win the briefcase for Monday Night Raw.

Just a few months later, The Miz went on to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship on the November 22, 2010 edition of Raw. This cash-in is most remembered for the famous "Miz Girl" in the crowd, looking upset over the villainous character capturing the top prize for the first time.

This would lead to The Miz going on to headline WrestleMania 27 against John Cena the following year and establishing him as a main event superstar.

8. Big E (2021)

Big E was widely regarded as someone who was just one big victory away from being a bona fide headlining act. As a member of The New Day, Big E had accomplished a lot, including multiple reigns as WWE Tag Team Champion and Intercontinental Champion.

Then in 2021, Big E won one of the most star-studded Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, which included Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens. This bout is considered one of the best in the history of the stipulation, with several memorable spots throughout and a satisfying winner.

Then in September 2021, E went on to cash in on Bobby Lashley to win his first WWE Championship on an episode of Monday Night Raw. While The New Day member's career came to an end due to a serious neck injury just a year later, Big E can always hang his hat on this Money in the Bank win that brought him the greatest success of his career.

7. Damian Priest (2023)

After nearly 20 years of the Money in the Bank concept, the 2023 iteration brought two quality winners who reached the top at the same time. In the Men's Ladder Match, Damian Priest won a death-defying bout that featured LA Knight, Logan Paul and Ricochet in front of a red-hot crowd in London, England.

Fans then watched Priest grow with the Money in the Bank briefcase by his side. As a member of The Judgment Day, it felt like Priest was slowly but surely being solidified as a major star on the WWE main roster. Then at WrestleMania 40 Night Two, his time finally came.

After Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship and got into an altercation with his rival CM Punk, the music of Priest hit. Becoming only the second individual to cash in Money in the Bank on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," Priest pinned McIntyre to capture the gold. This cash-in will be remembered as one of the all-time greats that will live on as an iconic Mania moment for years to come.

6. Daniel Bryan (2011)

When Daniel Bryan first signed with WWE, no one would have ever imagined that he would become a world champion in the company. Then, Bryan won the SmackDown Money in The Bank Ladder Match at the 2011 edition. This bout highlighted several new, young and established stars at the time, including Cody Rhodes, Wade Barrett, Kane and Sheamus.

Using the contract to elevate Bryan up the ranks in the promotion, the former "American Dragon" promised to cash in the contract at WrestleMania in advance. However, Bryan would instead turn heel by cashing in the Money in the Bank on Big Show to become the World Heavyweight Champion at TLC 2011.

The Money in the Bank was used as a vehicle to turn Bryan heel and started his "Yes, Yes, Yes" celebration that led to him becoming one of the most popular WWE stars of the past two decades. The Yes Movement that followed eventually culminated at WrestleMania 30 and it truly got its start with Bryan winning Money in the Bank.

5. IYO SKY (2023)

IYO SKY IS YOUR NEW WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!@Iyo_SkyWWE cashed in her #MITB contract at #SummerSlam and we have a Damage CTRL celebration live in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/CQgHeqxrew — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023

While there have been several memorable Women's Money in the Bank winners, IYO SKY might be the very best since the female stars started to compete in the stipulation back in 2017.

At WWE Money in the Bank 2023, SKY defeated Bayley, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega and Trish Stratus to win the Women's Ladder Match. With sensational action and a creative finish, IYO's win might just be the best of any women's ladder match that has taken place at a premium live event.

"The Genius of the Sky" didn't wait long before she cashed in the contract to defeat Bianca Belair and win the WWE Women's Championship. Following the win, IYO officially put her name in the upper echelon of the entire women's division. Thanks to the win, SKY has proven herself to be one of the most complete and well-rounded female stars to ever step foot in a WWE ring.

4. Dolph Ziggler (2012)

When it comes to Money in the Bank cash-ins, they do not get much better than Dolph Ziggler's in 2013. The year prior, Ziggler won the SmackDown briefcase over the likes of Christian, Santino Marella and Cody Rhodes. This would lead to "The Showoff" being one of the longest-reigning contract holders.

Ziggler eventually cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Alberto Del Rio to win the World Heavyweight Championship on the Raw after WrestleMania 29. In front of an electric crowd in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Ziggler made history and received one of the loudest reactions a cash-in has ever received.

This is often cited as the best Money in the Bank cash-in and has put Ziggler in the record books among some of the most noteworthy winners of the titular ladder match.

3. CM Punk (2008 & 2009)

CM Punk | WWE

Another WWE star that many fans did not think would ever become a world champion was CM Punk. After just coming up short in the match the year prior at WrestleMania 23, Punk went on to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at Mania 24 in 2008. This match featured the likes of Chris Jericho, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and John Morrison.

This led to Punk cashing in the contract just a few months later on Edge to win his first World Heavyweight Championship on the June 30, 2008 episode of Monday Night Raw. This started the process of making Punk a top star in the company.

While this victory did not put him in the main event picture for good, Punk once again won the Ladder Match at WrestleMania 25 the following year and became the first two-time winner of the signature stipulation.

This victory would mark the greatest success of his WWE run at that point. Punk eventually cashed in on Jeff Hardy to become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion at Extreme Rules 2009.

The win over Hardy helped to facilitate Punk's heel turn and transformation into "The Straight Edge Savior." The Punk and Hardy feud became the best of that year and helped both men etch their names among the top stars in WWE at that time. Punk's entire legacy was built on his back-to-back Money In The Bank wins in 2008 and 2009.

2. Edge (2005)

Another WWE star who went on to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on two separate occasions is Edge. "The Rated R Superstar" truly set a precedent when he won the first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

This first Money in the Bank saw Edge get the victory over Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Christian, Kane and Shelton Benjamin. The quality of this initial ladder match is still talked about to this day and widely regarded as the best in the stipulation's history.

Holding the briefcase for nearly a year, Edge finally cashed in his contract in memorable fashion at WWE New Year's Revolution 2006. After he survived the Elimination Chamber Match to retain his title, John Cena was left a bloody mess when Vince McMahon came out to announce that Edge was cashing in and would go on to beat the champion to capture his first world title.

Setting the pace for what the Money in the Bank cash-in would become, Edge put his name on the map and started the rivalry that made him a main-eventer for the rest of his career with Cena. However, that is not the only cash-in that Edge has under his belt.

"The Rated R Superstar" became "The Ultimate Opportunist" when he beat Mr. Kennedy for the Money in the Bank contract in 2007 and took advantage of an injured and battered Undertaker following a Steel Cage Match with Batista. After that grueling battle and an attack from Mark Henry, Edge cashed in the contract for a second time and defeated Taker to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Thanks to these Money in the Bank cash-ins, Edge became a top star, started two of his most legendary rivalries with John Cena and The Undertaker, created signature moments for his career and gave the concept an identity that still lives on to this day.

1. Seth Rollins (2014 & 2025)

Seth Rollins | WWE.com

While Edge could easily take the top spot given his importance to what Money in the Bank is today, Seth Rollins has taken the concept to greater heights since the match was first created.

In 2014, Seth Rollins betrayed The Shield and became "The Architect" in The Authority. Just one month after that betrayal, Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose, Jack Swagger, Rob Van Dam, Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Rollins would hold the briefcase through the rest of that year and into 2015, leading to arguably the most unforgettable Money in the Bank cash-ins of all time. At WrestleMania 31, Rollins pulled off "The Heist of the Century" by cashing in on the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE World Heavyweight Championship main event.

Delivering a Stomp to his former Shield brethren, Rollins pinned Reigns to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. That night, "The Architect" made history by becoming the first man to cash in the Money in the Bank at WrestleMania.

In 2025, Rollins was already a multi-time world champion, but he would once again win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match over the likes of LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Andrade and Penta. Just a few weeks later, Seth suffered an apparent knee injury that would put him on the shelf for weeks, or so we thought.

At WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One, Rollins pulled off "The Ruse of the Century" and cashed in on his rival CM Punk just moments after he won the World Heavyweight Championship. Through his Money in the Bank cash-ins, Rollins solidified himself as a top star for years to come and created two of the most impactful moments of his entire career. This is why Seth Rollins is the best Money in the Bank winner in the history of the signature ladder match.

Honorable mentions: Dean Ambrose (2016), Carmella (2017), Bayley (2019), Liv Morgan (2022), Naomi (2025)