Who will be the fifth member of Team USA when it faces off against Team Mexico at WWE Survivor Series in Houston?

That is one of the most compelling questions coming out of this week's WWE Raw, as team captain Cody Rhodes revealed that LA Knight was the fourth superstar to join his team of five. Team USA now features Rhodes, Knight, CM Punk, and one half of the World Tag Team Champions, Je'Von Evans, as they aim for victory against Team Mexico captain Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and a yet-to-be-determined teammate.

WWE has hinted at Rhodes announcing his fifth man on Friday's SmackDown, but it may not be that simple for the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

Here are three options for his choice.

Oba Femi

Oba Femi | WWE

If you're looking to build a team of all-stars, 'The Ruler' would be the most logical addition to an already stacked group of talent.

His rise has been undeniable, and there's a compelling dynamic between him, Rhodes, and Punk, especially considering that all three men are jockeying for the same spot at the top of the WWE food chain.

While Femi is an obvious candidate, he may not be a realistic option. That's because he's currently in a rivalry with Bron Breakker and The Vision, which could become his central focus heading into Survivor Series and beyond.

A third match against Breakker seems likely in the near future, with both men early favorites to win the 2027 Men's Royal Rumble Match in February.

Chad Gable

Chad Gable | Netflix

The Gable choice makes sense for two reasons.

For starters, this is Team USA. Gable was made for this spot, and he'd be perfect for the theme that WWE is aiming for with this match. Second, he could be the right choice based on who many expect to be the fifth man on Mysterio's Team Mexico squad. That person? AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano, who Gable has plenty of history with after their instant classic Mask vs. Mask Match earlier this year.

However, the selection of Gable is where things could get interesting. Punk has teased that he's already selected the fifth member, suggesting he's leaning into his role as the self-proclaimed co-captain of the team. What if Punk's choice is Gable? Many would applaud it.

However, what if Rhodes has someone different in mind for Team USA?

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins | WWE

Yes, what if Rhodes decides to pick one of Punk's top rivals for his Survivor Series team? That's where the real drama is, as this highly anticipated match approaches.

Rhodes, who reiterated to Punk on Raw that he is the lead captain for Team USA, would be the tension WWE needs if it wants to build toward an eventual rematch between the two stars. It's even more emphatic if Rhodes picks Rollins.

The whole point of these Survivor Series-style matches is to pair different superstars together and see how they interact as a team. Rhodes and Punk clearly don't trust each other. Rhodes and Rollins have a complicated history. Punk and Rollins hate each other.

And let's not forget about Rollins faking an injury in the infamous Saturday Night's Main Event match with Knight, which eventually led to 'The Visionary' cashing in on Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

WWE has several intriguing options, but Rollins is the right pick for the story.