When WWE Raw went off the air last week, the WarGames match between The Bloodline and 946 has been made official. This week's show began with a special message to The Bloodline from Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce.

The main event of the show this week is a WarGames advantage tag team match between members of each squad. The winner of that match will get the one-man advantage inside WarGames at Survivor Series. Pearce made sure to let The Bloodline know that everyone is banned from ringside during that match.

The opening segment in the ring featured Cody Rhodes. Rhodes made his entrance to the ring and was about to announce the third member of Team USA at Survivor Series, but CM Punk showed up to the surprise of the audience. Punk and Rhodes had a friendly squabble over who the real team captain of Team USA was and then The Miz walked to the ring.

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

The Miz said that he should be the fourth member of the team. Rhodes wanted to hear his reasoning, but Punk dismissed it because he had another person lined up. This surprised Rhodes, who had his own person lined up. That person was LA Knight. Knight walked to the ring and put his spot on the line. He said if Miz defeated him right then and there, he could have the spot.

That didn't work out for The Miz. LA Knight won the match and held his spot on the team. There were some near falls in the bout, but Knight won with a BFT. After the match, Kit Wilson got in the face of Knight, but was then taken out by both Rhodes and Punk. Rhodes, Punk, and Knight all celebrated in the ring afterward. Later in the night, Team Mexico added to their team. Rey Mysterio was interviewed backstage and welcomed Dragon Lee to his team.

Booking Grade: 6/10

The LA Knight vs. Miz match was actually pretty good. Not Ospreay vs. Fletcher good, but solid. The promo segment was filled with odd, sarcastic interaction between Rhodes and Punk. Seems like they are heading down a very artificially manufactured can-they-exist storyline between the two. Yawn.

John Cena announces Liv Morgan as the newest participant in the John Cena Classic

John Cena walked out to the ring and cut a long promo about what the John Cena Classic would be about. Cena said the event was not a tournament, but a night of opportunity. He said the fan reactions still matter and that the John Cena Classic will be about rewarding that influence.

Cena then announced Liv Morgan as the next participant. Cena had some nice words for Morgan and said that she exemplified what happens when the audience sees something in WWE stars. Cena told Morgan that they weren't with her, but that they were loud for her. He said he needed to have Morgan in. Morgan accepted.

The NEWEST invitee into the John Cena Classic 🤩@YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/3kvK0W7wI8 — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

Morgan stood in the ring and Becky Lynch walked out. Lynch called out Morgan for making everyone around her in Judgment Day worse. She used Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez as examples and said that neither of them is living up to their potential because of her. Same thing with Raquel Rodriguez. Lynch said Rodriguez has made the IC title colder since she got it.

Lynch suggested they fight right there for the title instead of at Survivor Series. Morgan looked like she wouldn't accept it, but tried to hit Lynch anyway. Lynch tried to hit her with a Man Handle Slam, but Morgan scurried away.

Booking Grade: 7/10

How does Morgan not say anything while in the ring with Cena? The character was severely undercut by just hugging him and moving on. By the way, how will heels have a real shot at winning the John Cena Classic?

Stephanie Vaquer wrestled Jacy Jayne in a singles match. On SmackDown Friday night, it was announced that both women would be on opposite sides of the ring from one another for WarGames.

Their match this week ended in a no-contest when Jayne's Fatal Influence faction interfered. They attacked Vaquer and then also Bayley when she ran down to make the save. They stood tall in the ring with both of them lying.

Booking Grade: 6/10

Nothing more creative to do here? Just the regular run-in? Jumped through the hoop of a storyline, I guess, but we see this way too often on WWE television.

Fatal Influence stands TALL!!



This upcoming Women's WarGames Match is going to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oAbD07gwja — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

Iyo Sky wins the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Iyo Sky defeated Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Sky and Rodriguez went toe-to-toe for much of the match, but then Judgment Day got involved. They nearly cost Sky the match, but Becky Lynch ran out to help fight them off.

Lynch took their attention and that left Rodriguez all alone with Sky in the ring. Sky was able to land her moonsault off the top rope before covering for the pin. Sky celebrated in the ring with the audience as they roared in approval.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Sky as IC champion is a smart move. On the one hand, it helps tell the story Lynch started earlier in the night, with Liv Morgan having a negative impact on her faction. At the same time, it freshens up the IC title scene on Raw. Sky is the perfect person to hold that belt and have great matches on a weekly basis.

946 secures WarGames advantage at Survivor Series

In the main event, Cruz Montana and Carmelo Hayes defeated The Usos and won the advantage for their team in WarGames. Neither team was allowed to have their partners ringside. In the match, the action was back and forth, but Cruz Montana withstood it.

Montana kicked out of a Jey Uso spear and then hit his spinning discus lariat before covering for the win. After the match, the two sides stared each other down as the show went off the air.

Booking Grade: 10/10

A really good tag team match with the right outcome. The heels had to have the advantage here, so it's easier to get heat. Simple but effective booking.

WWE Raw Results

LA Knight defeated The Miz to win a spot on Team USA at Survivor Series

Jacy Jayne vs. Stephanie Vaquer ended in a no-contest when Fatal Influence interfered

Iyo Sky defeated Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship