15 Most Shocking WrestleMania Moments & Returns Of All Time
Almost as much as the matches, WWE WrestleMania has built its reputation as the pinnacle of pro wrestling because of the magical moments that have taken place at "The Showcase of the Immortals."
These moments have included babyface and heel turns as well as some very surprising returns that have seen some of the biggest names in the business make a comeback to the company.
From betrayals to the stunning conclusions of longstanding and overarching stories, here are the 15 most shocking WWE WrestleMania moments and returns of all time.
15. The Ultimate Warrior returns to save Hulk Hogan (WWF WrestleMania VIII)
After an unceremonious exit from the WWF at SummerSlam 1991, many fans believe they had seen the last of The Ultimate Warrior in the company. However, Warrior made his presence known in the main event of WrestleMania VIII when Hulk Hogan needed it the most.
Following Hogan's DQ victory in his "Retirement" Match, Papa Shango joined Sid Justice in a beatdown on "The Hulkster" when Warrior came to make the save for his former rival. The huge pop for the former WWE Champion was deafening and led to an unforgettable close to the show.
14. Brock Lesnar's death defying Shooting Star Press miss vs. Kurt Angle (WWE WrestleMania XIX)
Sometimes, WrestleMania moments are memorable for the wrong reasons. In a fantastic main event, Brock Lesnar wanted to create a sensational finish to his WWE Championship match against Kurt Angle.
Going for a Shooting Star Press, Lesnar botched the move and landed on his head, causing a concussion. Nearly breaking his neck in the process, Brock was still able to hoist "The Olympic Gold Medalist" on his shoulders for the F-5 to become a two-time WWE Champion.
13. Charlotte Flair breaks Asuka's undefeated streak (WWE WrestleMania 34)
Asuka got called up to the main roster with an unmatched undefeated streak. Winning the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match, "The Empress of Tomorrow" looked to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34.
However, this evening proved to be the end of her 914-day streak as "The Queen" locked her in the Figure Eight to get the submission win to retain the title. While the match was unquestionably terrific, it surprised many fans to see Asuka's streak come to a crushing end.
MORE: 10 Greatest WWE Women's Wrestlers Of All Time
12. Sheamus beats Daniel Bryan in 18 seconds (WWE WrestleMania 28)
Daniel Bryan came into WWE WrestleMania 28 with a ton of momentum and the adoration of the fans who joined him in the "Yes" chant. Defending the World Heavyweight Championship in the opener, he faced Royal Rumble winner Sheamus.
After kissing AJ Lee, Bryan walked right into the Brogue Kick from "The Celtic Warrior." In 18 seconds, Sheamus beat "The American Dragon" to win the title. This loss was shocking and resulted in the "Yes Movement" as the fans rejected this result and rallied behind Bryan to make him into the biggest babyface in the company two years later.
11. Triple H turns on D-Generation X (WWF WrestleMania XV)
1999 proved to be a significant year in the career of Triple H. Leading D-Generation X for over a year, Hunter Heart Helmsley wanted to stand on his own feet and chose "The Grandest Stage of Them All" for a crucial decision.
During X-Pac vs. Shane McMahon for the WWE European Championship, Triple H came out and delivered a Pedigree to his fellow DX stablemate, costing him the title. Helmsley went on to join the Corporation and later became "The Game," launching himself into the main event scene in the process.
10. Hulk Hogan bodyslams Andre The Giant (WWF WrestleMania III)
At WWF WrestleMania III, Hulk Hogan defended the WWF Championship against Andre The Giant in front of a sold-out 93,173 fans in the Pontiac Silverdome. This was the stage for one of the landmark moments that has made Mania the defining event in WWE history.
Following a grueling match for Hogan, the popular hero gathered all of his strength to lift The Giant with a bodyslam to the roar of the fans in Detroit. Hogan then followed that with his signature leg drop to retain the WWF Title. Some fans never thought they would see Andre bodyslammed in this way, making this an undeniable moment no one would ever forget.
9. The Undertaker returns to attack The Rock (WWE WrestleMania XL: Night Two)
Looking to "finish his story," Cody Rhodes walked into WrestleMania XL: Night Two trying to wrestle the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match. Following a hard-fought effort for "The American Nightmare," The Bloodline got involved in this bout, but Rhodes had some backup.
From Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and The Rock to Jey Uso, John Cena and Seth Rollins, this became the pro wrestling version of "Avengers: Endgame." The final legend to make their presence known was none other than The Undertaker who chokeslammed "The Final Boss" to open the door for Cody to finally hit three Cross Rhodes on Reigns to capture the title that alluded his family for four decades.
8. Miss Elizabeth reunites with Macho Man Randy Savage (WWF WrestleMania VII)
"The Mega Powers Explode" was the centerpiece of WrestleMania V and led to Miss Elizabeth splitting up with Macho Man Randy Savage. The legend would replace his wife with Sensational Sherri to become "The Macho King" and Queen Sherri.
Heading into WrestleMania VII, Macho Man faced The Ultimate Warrior in a Retirement Match. After Savage came up short against Warrior, Sherri turned on "The Macho King." This led to Miss Elizabeth returning from out of the crowd to take out Sherri and reunite with Savage. This emotional moment forced fans to tears as they embraced and showcased their love at "The Show of Shows."
7. Edge's spear on a dangling Jeff Hardy in TLC II (WWF WrestleMania X-Seven)
At WWF WrestleMania X-Seven, The Dudley Boys defended the WWF Tag Team Championships against The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian in the second ever Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match. The bout was one of the most incredible and death defying matches in WWE history.
During the course of the "human demolish derby," Jeff Hardy found himself dangling above the ring from the titles hanging above the ring when Edge climbed a nearby ladder to deliver a spear on the daredevil in mid-air. This car crash moment has been included in every highlight package since then and will never be forgotten.
6. The Hardy Boyz return (WWE WrestleMania 33)
Speaking of The Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff left WWE in 2010 and went seven years without ever stepping foot in the company. Ahead of WrestleMania 33, many fans believed there was a chance for the legendary brothers to make a comeback after leaving TNA Wrestling.
While many believed this would come on the Raw after WrestleMania, it was The Hardys who became the mystery fourth tag team introduced by The New Day to join The Bar, Enzo & Big Cass and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in the ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Championships.
MORE: Exclusive: The Hardy Boyz Are Reinventing Themselves In TNA While Helping The Next Generation
The awe inspiring reaction and deafening cheers from the fans in Orlando created a magical moment unlike anything ever seen at "The Showcase of the Immortals." The Hardy Boyz captured the tag titles and gave fans an amazing experience that made WrestleMania 33 on its own.
5. Cody Rhodes returns to face Seth Rollins (WWE WrestleMania 38: Night One)
Heading into WrestleMania 38, rumors had circulated that Cody Rhodes was heading back to WWE after ending his three-year run with the company he created, All Elite Wrestling. Speculation was running rampant and had many fans believing Cody's comeback could come before or after the event.
Seth Rollins had no scheduled match with mere weeks ahead of "The Show of Shows." Then, Vince McMahon gave him a bout with a mystery opponent that made the reports come out that it could very well be "The American Nightmare."
When the fans in Dallas, Texas heard the opening words of Cody's theme song, "Wrestling has more than one royal family," the huge ovation that followed completely changed the WWE. Rhodes returned to the promotion and went on to put on a showstealer with Rollins where he picked up the win.
Rhodes has gone on to become WWE's biggest babyface and kickstarted the "finish his story" arc that culminated two years later at WrestleMania XL. Cody's return shifted the direction of the company and took it to new heights that has made WWE hotter than ever.
4. Bret Hart & Stone Cold Steve Austin Double Turn (WWF WrestleMania 13)
When it comes to undeniable game-changing moments at "The Grandest Stage of Them All," Bret "The Hitman" Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin in a Submission Match at WWF WrestleMania 13 is just that.
The incredible bout has been widely regarded as one of the greatest matches in the history of WWE and pro wrestling in general. The fight went throughout the building and led to a tremendous crescendo that has been talked about for years after.
After being busted open, Austin found himself locked his Hart's deadly Sharpshooter submission. Trying to power through and make it to the ropes, Stone Cold gave fans one of the most indelible visuals in WWE history as blood poured down his face. Refusing to quit, Austin went unconscious in the hold, leading to Bret's victory.
Not satisfied with just the win, Hart reapplied the Sharpshooter to the dismay of the Rosemont Horizon crowd in Chicago. This action and the never say die attitude led to a double turn that helped reshape the company forever. Austin became the top babyface who launched WWE into "The Attitude Era" with the longtime babyface Hart become a dastardly heel with this one moment.
3. Stone Cold Steve Austin sells his soul to Mr. McMahon (WWE WrestleMania X-Seven)
The impact of WrestleMania X-Seven has garnered much praise. This is viewed by many fans as the greatest pay-per-view event in the company's history and a lot of that is credited to the show closer between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWF Title.
The two biggest stars of their generation clashed in a full throttle No DQ war that saw both men leave it all in the ring in front of a sold-out Houston Astrodome. Despite being the longstanding cornerstone of the company, Austin came into this bout with a newfound desperation to reclaim the gold and his spot at top.
This led to "The Texas Rattlesnake" doing the unthinkable. Aligning with his long time nemesis, Mr. McMahon, Austin received the assistance and a steel chair from the evil Chairman, which led to him pelting The Rock with 16 chair shots before the man could not move anymore.
Capturing the WWF Championship for the first time in two years, Austin then shook hands with his enemy and stunned fans forever by making a deal with "The Devil." This closing scene with Austin and McMahon gets regarded as singlehandledly ending the boom period known as "The Attitude Era."
2. "The Heist of the Century" - Seth Rollins cashes in Money In The Bank to win the WWE Championship (WWE WrestleMania 31)
When you think of shocking moments that had fans on the edge of their seats, the Money In The Bank cash-in has created plenty since coming into existence with the first ladder match at WrestleMania 21 in 2005.
However, this concept had never seen the cash-in take place at "The Showcase of the Immortals." That was until Seth Rollins decided to do the deed in the main event of WrestleMania 31.
After a brutal, bloody battle between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the music of "The Architect" hit to bring him out sprinting to the ring. The roar and enormous ovation that followed created an atmosphere unlike any ending to Mania in the show's history.
Following this surprising cash-in, Rollins finished the deal by stomping his former Shield brethren Reigns into the mat and pinning him to become the new WWE Champion. Coined "The Heist of the Century" by Michael Cole, this is one of the most special endings to a WWE major event ever.
1. Brock Lesnar ends The Undertaker's Undefeated Streak (WWE WrestleMania XXX)
For over two decades, The Undertaker's Streak had become synonymous with WrestleMania more than anything else in the event's history. Going an unmatched 21-0 at "The Show of Shows," it became the stuff of legend and was as important as any draw the show has ever had.
Following a sensational run of instant classics against Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Batista and Edge, it felt like no one would ever end this undefeated streak until "The Deadman" faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX.
The most formidable and dominant athlete to step foot in a WWE ring, Lesnar became an unstoppable monster on this evening in 2014 and reportedly left Taker concussed in the process of the hard hitting affair. After three F-5s from "The Beast," the three count on Taker was met with absolute silence from the sold-out crowd in the Superdome in New Orleans.
The reaction from Paul Heyman and many of the fans after Brock defeated Taker is as unforgettable as the pinfall itself. This was the most shocking moment not just in WrestleMania history, but possibly in the history of the entire company.
Michael Cole's "The Streak Is Over" may go down as the most significant commentary call to ever be spoken on WWE's airwaves. Without a doubt, this has to be number one on this list and may never be topped ever again on the WrestleMania stage.
