10 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
WWE has been the home of some of the greatest wrestlers to ever grace a professional wrestling ring. From legendary in-ring competitors to extremely charismatic characters, the company has showcased some of the most engaging personalities that have made the business a success over the course of the past five decades. These wrestlers have sold out arenas and stadiums, while entertaining millions that make them remembered for years afterwards. Here are the 10 greatest WWE wrestlers of all time.
10. Bruno Sammartino
The longest reigning WWE Champion of all time, Bruno Sammartino was the first industry-defining star that helped build the company to what it is today. Holding the top prize in the promotion for over 4,000+ days across two reigns, Sammartino made Madison Square Garden the Mecca of the industry with memorable matches and rivalries. Bruno should be spoken about more as a forefather for what WWE would become and will always be.
9. Bret Hart
Bret Hart may be remembered for "The Montreal Screwjob" by newer fans, but his legacy is that of WWE's consummate workhorse. Rising through the ranks from tag team specialist to the best all around in-ring competitor of his generation, Hart's technical ability was second to none. "The Hitman" was able to stand out thanks to all-time rivalries with Shawn Michaels and Owen Hart. He also helped the company rebound from "The Steroid Trial" and carried The New Generation Era into the Attitude Era.
8. Shawn Michaels
Alongside Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels pushed in-ring excellence above enormous muscles in the 1990s. "The Showstopper" became the stalwart of the promotion through exceptional encounters with Hart, Diesel and Razor Ramon. From ladder matches to the first-ever Hell In A Cell, HBK was counted on to deliver in big matches. Earning the moniker of "Mr. WrestleMania," Michaels elevated his game in two separate runs with the company, while winning every title available to him at the time. Today, he continues to influence the future of WWE by heading up the NXT brand.
7. Triple H
While Triple H may have played the antagonist to Attitude Era megastars above him on this list, "The Game" became "Mr. Reliable" for WWE in more ways than one throughout the Ruthless Aggression Era into the PG Era. He was a 14-time WWE World Champion and is regarded as one of the best villains in the promotion's history. "The King of Kings" put on excellent feuds that helped drive the company's programming for 20 years. Triple H further elevated his legacy by transitioning to management where he is now the head of creative for the latest boom period for the company.
6. The Undertaker
The Undertaker was considered the heart and soul of WWE for over two decades. Taker built a reputation as a locker room leader and one of the greatest big men to ever grace the squared circle. His vaunted WrestleMania undefeated streak became the stuff of legend and was the hallmark of the company's biggest box office shows in the event's history. "The Deadman" is often mentioned among the greatest characters ever created and will still garner a huge reaction whenever the bell toils to signal his arrival.
5. Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns may surprise some fans being this high on the list, but he really shouldn't considering how much he has accomplished in the modern era of WWE. Holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a record-breaking 1,316 days, Reigns was the face of the company in what has become their most profitable period in their history. He is called "the biggest box office draw" for a reason. "The OTC" will further propel his legacy to greater heights in the years to come, but he has already established himself among the all-time greats.
4. John Cena
John Cena has become a Hollywood megastar on the back of one of the best runs that any WWE star has ever put together. A record-tying 16-time WWE World Champion, Cena has put on some of the best matches and feuds ever witnessed with a who's who of competitors like The Rock, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Edge and more. "The Doctor of Thuganomics" guided the company from The Ruthless Aggression Era to the PG Era seamlessly and has maintained himself as a legend since then. As he embarks on his retirement tour in 2025, Cena will only further use his immense star power to help the promotion more than anyone ever has before or after him.
3. The Rock
The Rock may have the greatest crossover to the mainstream than any other wrestlers in the business. A Hollywood megastar and mogul, "The People's Champion" finds himself being one of the most powerful men in TV, movies and pro wrestling. Now on the TKO Board of Directors, he is among the voices that will guide WWE into the future. The Rock earned this spot with a pro wrestling career that accomplished more in a decade of service than many others could get done in four. 10-time WWE World Champion, box office draw and one of the greatest talkers ever, "The Great One" has defined the industry since the 1990's as one of the cornerstones of the Attitude Era and beyond.
2. Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan is to pro wrestling what Babe Ruth was to baseball. He is a godfather and pioneer of what the business has become and will be known as. WWE's first megastar helped take the business from small arenas to stadiums. The face of WrestleMania for its first nine iterations, Hogan pushed the industry to new levels and created the multi-billion dollar business it is today. Hogan has been known as the biggest babyface and heel to ever drop a legdrop in the ring. Without "The Hulkster," wrestling wouldn't be where it is in the modern era.
1. Stone Cold Steve Austin
Stone Cold Steve Austin was the face of the biggest and most memorable professional wrestling boom period, The Attitude Era. Austin brought the realism and rawness that the business needed in the mid 1990's. Helping WWE push past WCW and win the Monday Night Wars, "The Rattlesnake" and his era-defining feud with Vince McMahon became the greatest feud in the history of the business. His other fantastic feuds with The Rock and Triple H left an unforgettable mark on the company that is often talked about to this day. Austin tops this list because without him, there might not be a WWE at the top of the industry today. His legacy is untouchable and worthy of being the greatest WWE wrestler of all time.
