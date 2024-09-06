EXCLUSIVE: Adam Copeland Feels Sting's Son "Got A Bit Of That Itch" To Become A Wrestler
Sons following in the footsteps of their father's in professional wrestling is a 50-50 proposition. For Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, it worked out tremendously and they are future Hall of Famers. On the other hand, you have your David Flair's and Ted DiBiase Jr. and Brett DiBiase's who didn't pan out like their legendary fathers before them.
Could Steven Borden follow in his father Sting and become an icon in the business? Speculation ran rampant when AEW star Dax Harwood posted a picture to social media with Borden in the middle, which only fueled the fire more.
Borden appeared alongside his father and brother Garrett at March's AEW Revolution as they walked out with Sting, who was wrestling in his final match when him and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks. Borden dressed as his father when he was in the NWO Wolfpack back in the summer of 1998 when he was in WCW.
Another person in Harwood's picture was Adam Copeland. The former TNT champion feels the reason Borden was at the gym with him, Harwood, and Allin, among others is because he's interested in the business.
“I think at Revolution there in Greensboro, he got a bit of the itch,” Copeland told The Takedown. “He felt what it is. And once you feel that, man, it's hard to walk away from that. It's hard to go, ‘wait that wasn't cool’. You're going to go, ‘That was really cool and really fun.
“It's a great gig. So I think he felt that also in terms of his physicality. I mean, he's 6-3. He's about 230 pounds. He's probably sitting about eight percent body fat. He looks the part. He's got a good head on his shoulders, very similar to his dad in how he conducts himself, which is a great thing.”
David Flair and the DiBiase sons had a hard time living up to the reputations of their fathers, Ric Flair and Ted DiBiase, respectively. Is Borden up to the challenge and willing to find out?
“I think now it's really up to him,” Copeland said. “What does he want to put into it? Does he want to put in the work that it will take? Because you got to figure it. You might look at it and say, ‘Ok, an easier pathway into the business’.
“But once he's in the business, there's going to be a big spotlight on him, and with that comes extra pressures. Your Sting's son and trying to break out of that. But, he's smart. He's smart, and I think if he wants to do it, he absolutely could do it.”