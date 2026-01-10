Latest On Drew McIntyre's WWE Title Win And What It Could Mean For WrestleMania 42
Unless you went out and partied pretty hard Friday night, you know by now that Drew McIntyre is once again the WWE Champion.
The Scottish Warrior defeated Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell Match on SmackDown thanks to an unintended assist from the returning Jacob Fatu.
In the weeks leading up to the title change, WWE did a great job of distracting fans from the possibility of McIntyre winning by teasing numerous future opponents for Rhodes. Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Matt Cardona, Damian Priest and others all warned the American Nightmare that they would be waiting for him after he was finished with McIntyre. Turns out, at least for now, Rhodes is finished with the WWE Championship.
The folks over at Bodyslam reported Friday evening that the pitch for McIntyre to win the gold came from both himself and Cody Rhodes. In an update, the outlet is reporting that multiple pitches were made for the finish and a final decision wasn't made until late in the day.
"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that the talent involved in the main event weren't informed of the direction that the company was going for the finish until a few hours prior to the match. There were a few different pitches for the finish but the one that they ultimately went with was McIntyre becoming champion with the accidental help of Jacob Fatu."
McIntyre's victory Friday night was a major curveball for the previously reported plans for WrestleMania 42. News began to surface late last year that WWE was discussing Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns III for The 'Showcase of the Immortals' this April, but if that match does still happen, it is no longer a guarantee that it will be for the WWE Championship.
WWE has opened up several new options for WrestleMania 42
The upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, January 31 just became very intriguing. With Cody Rhodes as WWE Champion, that match would have had two clear front runners in Roman Reigns (the aforementioned planned opponent for Rhodes) and Bron Breakker. Perhaps Gunther as well, but it's too difficult to pinpoint his trajectory for Mania just yet.
Now that he's relinquished the NXT Championship and is main roster bound, Oba Femi has to be considered a threat to win the Royal Rumble regardless of who holds which title. But with McIntyre as the WWE Champion, that list of potential winners has ballooned to include Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes and maybe even someone like LA Knight.
It's possible that Cody Rhodes wins the WWE Championship back from McIntyre ahead of WrestleMania, but the creative team doesn't have to go that route. And it sounds as though they are leaving all their options on the table, according to BodySlam.
"WWE is looking to have a different approach to the Road to WrestleMania this year and crowning McIntyre opens up a few different stories leading to Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 42.
Drew McIntyre's first defense of his WWE Championship will happen at the Royal Rumble. He'll face the winner of a No. 1 Contender's Tournament that will begin this coming Friday on SmackDown.
The Latest On WWE,AEW, & More
Mistico Aims For Greater Heights In 2026 Following A Record-Breaking Year For CMLL (Exclusive)
Major Update On Oba Femi Main Roster Plans & Why He Relinquished The NXT Title
WWE Facing New Class Action Lawsuit Over ESPN Streaming Deal
Latest Chatter On Chris Jericho's WWE Return And Possible Pit Stop Along The Way
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com