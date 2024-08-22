Ringside Rumors: Darby Allin World Title Run, Ricky Starks Signed, Ronda Rousey Return
These are just rumors and nothing more. The Takedown is not implying that the following are facts, but rather speculation on the latest rumors in the world of professional wrestling.
Darby Allin Getting a World Title Run
It looks like Darby Allin, AEW’s daredevil underdog, is being considered for a world title run.
In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that the powers-that-be in AEW (i.e. Tony Khan and co.) are ruminating over Allin’s potential as the promotion’s flag bearer.
In July, Allin earned an AEW World Championship bid by winning the Royal Rampage battle royal. That title match will occur at Grand Slam on September 25. Unless we get a curveball, either Bryan Danielson or Swerve Strickland will be defending the world title on that card against Allin after their main event clash at All In this Sunday.
Although Allin is one of the most undersized members of the AEW roster, there’s no denying his talent, charisma, and connection with the audience. He’s this generation’s Jeff Hardy–a dynamic performer willing to put his body on the line to appease the AEW faithful.
Allin is also one of The Four Pillars, a group of young AEW originals who’ve helped lay the foundation since the organization’s birth. (Jack Perry, MJF, and Sammy Guevara are the other three pillars.)
It’s only a matter of time until Allin gets the top strap considering his popularity and dedication to the company. The question is whether or not Khan will pull the trigger at Grand Slam in September.
Probability that Darby Allin will win the AEW World Title in September: 50% -- Allin is a sure bet for the AEW World Title at some point, but a one-month turnaround between All In and Grand Slam is an extremely short time to tell a great story that culminates with a championship win. Give it more time.
MORE: AEW All In 2024 Will Be A Celebration Of Women's Wrestling
Ricky Starks & Lucha Bros. Are WWE Bound
The rumors of Ricky Starks and The Lucha Bros. signing with WWE have steadily gained steam this summer.
Starks was getting big wins, quality TV time, and looked on the verge of becoming an AEW main event staple until he disappeared from AEW programming in late March 2024, presumably because he’d yet to sign a new contract.
On August 21, Fightful Select reported WWE's renewed interest in the 34-year-old, and whispers of Stark’s AEW contract ending this past July have become louder.
On August 20, pro wrestling podcaster, Jason Solomon, alluded to Starks already having signed a contract with WWE.
It'd absolutely behoove Shawn Michaels’s NXT or Triple H’s main roster to have a seasoned, soon-to-breakout star like Starks in the locker room.
Probability that Ricky Starks is already signed to WWE: 70% -- All signs point to Starks' AEW contract ending. WWE would be foolish not to snatch him immediately.
Probability that he'll show up on WWE TV before end of year: 90% -- Starks has a ready-made WWE style. He'd excel within their program and would be a great addition to any of their shows.
A similar narrative arc concerning The Lucha Bros' contracts has been playing out this summer, with a “will they, won’t they” game unfolding on the interwebs.
In mid-August, Penta El Zero M wrote on X that AEW was his “present,” which left the door wide open to various interpretations. The post has since been made private.
After a Fightful Select report said that Penta and his brother Ray Fenix wanted to skip the NXT queue and head straight for the main roster, Konnan addressed the topic on his Keepin It 100 podcast. "Who's Fightful? Sean Ross Sapp? You are absolutely incorrect, my friend," Konnan said.
The third member of Death Triangle, PAC, wrestled a three-man tag on Dynamite this week in Cardiff, Wales without his Lucha Bros. behind him, furthering rumors that they're already gone from AEW.
Penta and Fenix are currently two of the best wrestlers in the world, so wherever they end up, you can bet they'll do their best to steal the show.
Probability that Lucha Bros are staying with AEW: 20% -- It'd be surprising to see them back on AEW programming after all this.
Probability that Lucha Bros are NXT bound: 50% -- This is the best bet. Under the guidance of HBK, the Lucha Bros may finally get the main event spotlight their talent warrants.
Probability that Lucha Bros are WWE main roster bound: 30% -- It will happen eventually, but liekly not as soon as they join.
MORE: AEW All In 2024: Date, Start Time, Full Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels
A Rowdy Return
"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey was last seen in a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2023, where she put over her bestie Shayna Baszler.
Since her WWE departure, Rousey published a tell-all memoir titled, Our Fight. In it, she describes WWE having a "casting couch culture where men backstage in powerful positions pressured female talent for sexual favors in return for airtime."
Rousey's description of WWE's culture was back during Vince McMahon's final years in the company before it was sold to parent company TKO, and before McMahon was booted from TKO and WWE after ex-WWE staffer, Janel Grant, accused him of rape and sex trafficking.
Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, is now running the show backstage. By all accounts, WWE has become a much safer work environment, especially for women. It probably also helps that the DOJ is actively investigating WWE as part of Grant's case. (The trial is currently on hold until the DOJ finishes its investigation.)
During a Reddit AMA this week, Rousey was asked if she would consider coming back to WWE under the Triple H regime. She replied that she "would consider it," continuing that she'd "love to tag team with Shayna again."
Rousey also just released a graphic novel, Expecting the Unexpected. Might we expect a Ronda Rousey return?
Probability of a Rowdy return: 50% -- There's no way to judge how passionate Rousey is to return to the ring, and passion seemed to be her motivating factor in the past. With WWE's apparent new backstage culture, the path back does look paved.
MORE: Fight or Write? Ronda Rousey Pens Her Future
If you have any pro wrestling rumors you'd like to share with us, send them to Dariel Figueroa: @figgyflow on X.