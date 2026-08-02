Blake Monroe Says Her Fans' Patience Will Be Rewarded (Exclusive)

"You can't have Christmas every day. You've got to wait a whole year for a woman like me."

Fans of Blake Monroe may legitimately riot if it takes an entire year for her to wrestle in her debut match as a member of the SmackDown roster, but her message to her adoring admirers is clear. Patience is a glamorous virtue.

The former NXT Women's Champion was signed to the Blue Brand back in May, but didn't make her official debut until June when she attacked Giulia in front of her hometown fans in London, England.

It's been all introductory vignettes and backstage attacks ever since, and fans of The Glamour have started to grow restless with her slow-burning booking. Monroe understands why, but is promising that the wait will be well worth it.

Blake Monroe says good things come to those who wait

"Listen, you don't give it all away on a first date," Monroe told The Takedown on SI during the SummerSlam press junket. "I think good things take time and timing is key. And you can't rush a good thing. If the time isn't right and you rush to have your debut, it's so easy to be forgotten about. I'm taking my time. I'm making my name known. And the fact that people are so desperate to see me in the ring is a testament to what I've done already and what I can do."

Monroe was rumored to be in line for a Women's United States Championship Match this weekend in Minneapolis, which would have pitted her against Twin Cities native Tiffany Stratton. The injury to reigning WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, however, reportedly caused multiple adjustments to the SummerSlam card to be made.

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

Stratton was added to the Five-Woman Ladder Match to crown a new Interim WWE Women's Champion, along with Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green and Lash Legend, thus elongating the wait for those dying to see a more significant role for The Glamour on Friday nights.

"I love that people are so invested in my career," Monroe said ahead of SummerSlam on Saturday. "Every show I've been on has been different, and I've had to evolve and grow as a performer. And for the most part, they've all stuck with me. And I also feel like I've made, in the past year, so many new fans, which is exciting. And you haven't even seen the half of what I can do. I'm excited to show them, and I'm grateful for the support. But be patient."

Part of the issue for women like Monroe, Giulia, Jordynne Grace, Kiana James, and others is that SmackDown recently lost its third hour of programming.

When episodes of the Blue Brand were running three hours, it had become routine for 15-20 women to be featured on the show every single week. It's much more difficult to accomplish that now, but the seeds have been planted for Blake Monroe to begin her climb up the ladder in WWE, in due time.

Her primary targets appear to be Stratton and Chelsea Green, and once she finally makes her move, the rest of the women on the roster have officially been warned that SmackDown will be all about The Glamour from then on.

"They're so talented. I hate to say it, but it's true," Monroe said about the other women in the SmackDown locker room. "I pride myself on being around the best competition in the best company, and they all bring a lot to the table, but nobody brings as much as me. And this is the thing. You think it's bad now? When I take over, there won't be room for any other woman."

When asked if she might make a surprise appearance inside U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday night, Monroe would not tip her hand one way or the other. We'll all find out together in just a few short hours.