After an exciting Saturday evening, WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Scroll down for the live coverage of this evening's premium live event.

On Night One, we saw Oba Femi finally slay the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, inside Hell in a Cell. We also saw the return of Randy Orton for the first time since WrestleMania 42, costing Cody Rhodes the WWE Championship against CM Punk. But what kind of moments will Sunday night bring?

Tonight's main event will see Roman Reigns defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. The history between Reigns and Rollins is well documented, going all the way back to their main roster debut alongside Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley) as the faction known as The Shield.

Rollins' betrayal of the faction has haunted the Tribal Chief for years, and Rollins always seemingly has the OTC's number when the two men meet one-on-one. Will Reigns finally score his definitive victory over Rollins? Or will Rollins cement his legacy as being the man that Roman Reigns can't beat? We'll find out soon enough.

With WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley sidelined with an injury, an Interim WWE Women's Champion will be crowned later tonight in a five-way ladder match. WWE Women's United States Champion and hometown girl Tiffany Stratton will take on Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, and Lash Legend.

Which woman will be waiting for Ripley when she returns from injury to unify the titles? Only time will tell.

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

Another hometown WWE Superstar will be looking to claim some gold tonight as Chad Gable goes one-on-one with Penta for the Intercontinental Championship. Penta defeated Gable in his WWE debut back in 2025, sending the former leader of the American Made on a downward spiral that turned him into El Grande Americano. Now armed with a new respect for Lucha Libre, Gable will look to shake the ghosts of his past and defeat Penta for the very first time to become champion.

Also scheduled for tonight's event, Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio will compete in a Human Monies on a pole match. Finn Balor will also go one-on-one with Sami Zayn to determine the number one contender for CM Punk's WWE Championship.

WWE SummerSlam Night Two results:

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, and Gunther to become the #1 Contender for the WWE Championship. Before the match begins, Nick Aldis comes out and adds Gunther to the match, making it a triple threat. Aldis follows that up by adding Kevin Owens to the match, making it a fatal four-way! KO immediately attacks both Balor and Gunther as Zayn watches on in complete and utter shock.

Zayn and Owens stare each other down and embrace in a hug before they start slugging it out. The action spills out to ringside, and KO hits a Swanton on everyone. Once back in the ring, Gunther locks a sleeper hold on Owens until it's broken up, and KO rolls out of the ring while The Ring General battles with Balor and Zayn.

KEVIN OWENS IS SO BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kOQMwCwd2l — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

Balor and Gunther would go to the outside as KO and Zayn would go at it again in the ring. Owens attempted a Swanton on Zayn, who got his knees up, and KO immediately sold the neck. The referee checks on KO as Zayn looks to set him up for a Helluva Kick until Gunther and Balor returned to the ring.

Owens manages to recover and land a couple of Stunners before Zayn hits him with a Blue Thunder Bomb for the count of two. Owens fires back and hits Zayn with a Stunner to score the shocking pinfall victory.

KO IS NO. 1 CONTENDER 💯



Welcome BACK to the KEVIN OWENS SHOW!!! @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/P7Lj5LuV2i — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of WWE SummerSlam Night Two.

WWE SummerSlam Night Two card:

Number one contender's match for the WWE Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor vs. Gunther vs. Kevin Owens

WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend

Human Monies on a Pole: Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins