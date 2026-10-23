Dominik Mysterio Relishes WWE 2K Street Fighter Crossover Opportunity [Exclusive]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is one of the faces of a brand new WWE 2K crossover with Street Fighter. Alongside The Rock, Ultimate Warrior, and his father, Rey Mysterio, Dominik is a new playable character in the game and has been merged with Ken.

The new Street Fighter collab DLC for WWE 2K26 gets released on October 28, and The Takedown On SI spoke to Dominik Mysterio about the partnership and opportunity in an exclusive interview. Needless to say, Dominik is pumped for the chance to be a part of it and ready for even more.

Dominik Mysterio thrilled to join Street Fighter DLC

Dominik Mysterio | WWE

"It’s great to be thought of for these opportunities, especially when it’s involving 2K and Street Fighter, two things I’ve had a connection with for such a long time," Mysterio said. "I kept getting tagged in pictures of me as Ken, and I was like, what is going on? Then the company told me I was part of this DLC pack in WWE 2K26, and I was like, what? This is so sick!"

Dominik revealed he's been a Street Fighter fan forever and currently plays the game a lot with the boys backstage.

"I still play today," Mysterio said. "My buddy set up an emulator so I can play the old arcade version of Street Fighter, and I set it up on my PS5 controller so I can play on the road. I set it up with some of the boys, and we all get into it.

The full DLC list and WWE crossover Street Fighter collab is below:

Dominik Mysterio as Ken

Rey Mysterio as Ryu

Bianca Belair as Cammy

Final Boss Rock as M. Bison

Ultimate Warrior as Blanka

Before we continued with WWE 2K, Eddie Guerrero was a topic that needed to be covered. Dominik Mysterio made his first WWE appearance during a major storyline between Eddie and Rey Mysterio back in 2005.

The two men competed in a match at that year's SummerSlam PPV, with the winner getting custody of Dominik. His father won the match, and though you wouldn't know it by their relationship now, it was a loving moment WWE fans have remembered for years. Dominik Mysterio never got to lace up his boots and wrestle Eddie, but he says he's grateful for the work he did do with someone he calls the greatest of all time.

Dominik Mysterio says Eddie Guerrero is one of the greatest of all time

Eddie Guerrero / IMAGO / FAMOUS | Imago

"Eddie's the best," Mysterio said. "If not the greatest of all time, he's right up there. I'm always going back to watch him and study what he did, and I try to bring a little of that into what I do. Not everybody gets to say they worked with Eddie, so just being in the ring with him, looking back, that's really special to me. I'm a blessed guy to have known him, and it means a lot to keep his memory alive."

"And now I get to go home, load up 2K26, and play as myself as Ken, which is pretty surreal. And my dad's Ryu, so I'll definitely use Ken against him in the game and in real life, even if I’ve got to get a red gi and show up to his house."

Can't those two just get along?

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have been engulfed in a family feud since Dominik turned on Rey and joined The Judgment Day in 2022. Since then, both have battled multiple times, including a showdown on the biggest stage of all, WrestleMania 39. Rey Mysterio won that match and reports indicate that he may be set to retire in 2027.

Ken vs. Ryu at WrestleMania? That's certainly one way to run this major rivalry rematch back. Ryu vs. Ken. White vs. Red. Father vs. Son.