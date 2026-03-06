WWE and TNA Legends Confirmed For WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass

Another legendary set of names has been confirmed to be coming to WWE 2K26 later this year.

2K Games has revealed several upcoming names for the Ringside Pass DLC, such as Brie Bella, Torrie Wilson, Kelly Kelly, and more. Those names are going to be joined by a tag team currently signed with WWE's working partner, TNA Wrestling.

Via the WWEgames X account, Matt and Jeff Hardy announced that they will be returning to the 2K series after a lengthy absence.

The Hardys are part of the fourth pack for the Ringside Pass, joining the likes of Lady Shani from AAA and country music star, Jelly Roll. Their pack is set to release this July.

Pack number one is set to feature a host of AAA stars like El Hijo del Vikingo, Lady Flammer, Psycho Clown, and Mr. Iguana. Pack two will feature the Demolition trio of Ax, Crush, and Smash, alongside Kelly Kelly.

Pack three will be bringing back Torrie Wilson, Brian Pillman, and Matt Cardona, while debuting AAA's La Parka. Pack five features Bam Bam Bigelow, Brie Bella, Pagano, and a yet-to-be-confirmed fourth superstar.

Matt Cardona appears on the December 6 edition of AEW Rampage. | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

The final Ringside Pass pack, releasing this October, hosts Earthquake, Typhoon, and Octagon Jr, plus a fourth superstar who will be announced in the future. Current NXT Champion Joe Hendry was confirmed as the pre-order bonus for the game earlier this year as well.

Early access for WWE 2K26 starts on March 6th, with the full release on March 13th. The game is scheduled for all current major consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Windows PC.

The Hardys return to WWE 2K

Alongside The Hardys' shocking return at WrestleMania 33, the 2K team was quick to bring them back into the video game series, with both Matt and Jeff returning in WWE 2K18 as DLC characters. They remained part of the game for the coming years, with Matt's last appearance in WWE 2K20, while Jeff was in 2K22 before leaving the company.

The Hardys | TNA Wrestling

The two are also the sole representatives of TNA Wrestling (for now), with WWE 2K26 featuring numerous AAA stars and longtime WWE legends.

Fans were asking for Jeff and Matt before they were announced, hoping that a deal could be made to bring them to the game. If that wasn't to be, players would have created them and had them quickly be at the top of the Community Creations tab as always.