Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Set to Retire in 2027

It seems that WWE can't escape losing more of its top stars to retirement.

Over the last year, WWE has lost multiple top stars to retirement, including John Cena, AJ Styles, and Brock Lesnar. These losses have clearly changed the direction of the company, as it's incredibly difficult to replace stars of this magnitude.

While it's always possible Lesnar could return for the right amount of money, it seems we have seen the last of the Beast Incarnate for the time being. Styles has said he would only return to team with his son Avery in the future, so we might have seen the last of him in the ring. As for Cena, he's still an active WWE ambassador, though his in-ring days are behind him.

Reports now say a certain WWE Hall of Famer will officially retire at some point in 2027, leaving a massive hole the company will look to fill sooner rather than later.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will reportedly retire in 2027

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was revealed that there have been rumblings that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is set to retire from active competition in 2027.

While their source is currently uncertain about when and where the retirement will take place next year, recent chatter backstage has indicated that Mysterio will be wrapping up his career at some point next year.

WWE is already actively discussing how to present his farewell. Like Cena and Styles, the company expects Mysterio to remain with it even after retirement. Mysterio has played a vital role in developing talent in both WWE and AAA, and the company is clearly hopeful he'll continue that role after his in-ring retirement.

Rey Mysterio | WWE

What does Rey Mysterio's impending retirement mean for WWE?

It's hard to argue that Rey Mysterio isn't the most important luchador in WWE history. Before his arrival in the company in 2002, Mysterio revolutionized how wrestling fans in the United States viewed the art of lucha libre.

After doing some work for ECW, Mysterio would jump to WCW, where he would become one of the company's most popular stars. He led the cruiserweight division and showcased a new style of wrestling for the masses that shaped the way wrestlers perform in the ring to this day.

With Mysterio reportedly hanging up his boots next year, WWE is already scanning its roster and AAA for a worthy successor to carry the torch as the company's top masked wrestler. The company recently re-signed Dragon Lee, a talent that Mysterio has endorsed on and off screen on numerous occasions.

Penta | WWE

They also have the Lucha Bros in Penta and Rey Fenix, who have both been rising through the ranks of the company this year. Who WWE will ultimately choose to replace Mysterio is anyone's guess, but you can bet the company is already planning for its future without the master of the 619.