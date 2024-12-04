Ethan Page Tells Hilarious Story About The Patience Needed To Work With New WWE NXT Talent [Exclusive]
Former NXT Champion, Ethan Page, says that it takes an "ocean amount of patience" to work with rookie talent on the NXT roster.
During an interview with the Takedown on SI, Page spoke about what it's like working with new talent in NXT as a professional wrestler with 18 years of experience in the business. Page articulated his point with a hilarious story from a recent public appearance that Page made for the company.
"You do it with an ocean's amount of patience," Page said of working with the new talent in NXT as a near 20-year veteran of the business. "Yeah, that's how you do it. Here's an example. You could take this as a positive or negative? I'll take it as a positive, because we were all doing good, whether I wanted to do it or not, I was there. I physically did it. That means I was doing good. Check one off for me, morally. I did a sick kids hospital visit this past Thursday. So, we're sitting there chatting. It's like an in studio thing for the kids in the hospital. It's actually kind of genius. They have their own network. They have celebrities like myself, big stars come in and talk. Get interviewed. It's very nice. Everyone gets to see it across the hospital. It's a great thing.
"The host asked the four of us, when did you know you fell in love with wrestling? I had an obvious, elaborate answer of when I was young, watching with my father. Everyone else said, when I got hired. So, a bit of a difference there. Yeah, is that a bad thing? No, not at all. I want everyone to love professional wrestling and I respect the hell out of these athletes. They're freaks. I can't do anything they can do, but it is a lot different than the 18 years it took me to get into the position that I'm in and maybe the 18 years of living it took them to land in the same spot as me. So yes, it takes a great deal of patience."
"Also, a great deal of maturity and understanding that not everyone is on the same path and everyone is going to do what they do differently. It did take them a lot of work to get to the level that WWE would even look in their direction. So, they needed to be special in their own field for us to even want to bring them on board into professional wrestling."
Page says that the 18 years of experience he carries with him will help win the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match this weekend at NXT Deadline. NXT Deadline airs live on Peacock from Minneapolis. The show features both the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches and and NXT Championship match with Trick Williams defending the title against Ridge Holland.
