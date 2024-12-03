CM Punk And Seth Rollins Come To Blows on WWE Raw
CM Punk and Seth Rollins threw down on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Punk opened the show after helping The OG Bloodline defeat The New Bloodline inside of War Games at Survivor Series over the weekend. Punk talked about that win, but then stood on the ropes and pointed to where the WrestleMania sign hangs during WrestleMania season.
Punk said his vision for his future was clear and indicated that a WrestleMania main event was in his sights. Punk said that one option would be to win the Royal Rumble and another could be to go through Elimination Chamber. Punk also reiterated that he had a favor to cash-in on and that there was more than one way to finish a story.
At that moment, Seth Rollins walked to the ring and stood in it across from Punk as the audience chanted and cheered. Rollins said that he should have punched Punk in the face on the first night that he returned to WWE. He said that for six months he's thought about Punk and that he would finally knock Punk on his ass during the show.
In response, Punk said that he never thinks about Seth Rollins. He said that over the summer, Rollins had the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and that he wanted it, so he gave Seth the attention he wanted. Punk said because Rollins has nothing, he doesn't factor into any of Punk's future plans.
Eventually, the two men got close in the ring and Rollins pushed Punk to the mat. In response, Punk charged at Rollins and the two began to fight. The fight was broken up immediately by Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.
Zayn and Rollins had a confrontation and each blamed the other for Roman Reigns Bloodline reign of terror. Zayn told Rollins that he had a lot of steam to blow off and suggested they have a match. Rollins agreed.
This week's episode of WWE Raw was commercial free for the first 30 minutes. The show also features a ten year anniversary celebration for The New Day and the start of the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Recommended
The Undertaker Doesn't Remember WrestleMania Streak Ending But That's Not What Bothers Him Most
Eric Bischoff Slams AEW And Makes Prediction About Its Future