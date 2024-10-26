EXCLUSIVE: Joe Hendry Reveals Why He Wants To Wrestle John Cena

TONIGHT at #TNABoundForGlory – streaming LIVE at 8 PM ET on TNA+ from the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI!



TNA World Champion @NicTNemeth defends against viral sensation @joehendry with @FrankieKazarian as Special Guest Referee.



Can Hendry dethrone "The… pic.twitter.com/0Oa80RNoUX