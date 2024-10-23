EXCLUSIVE: Joe Hendry Teases The Possibility Of Eminem Appearing At TNA Bound For Glory
Joe Hendry had the wrestling world in the palm of his hand when he recently took to Twitter and invited rapper Eminem to be in his corner at Saturday's TNA Bound Glory when he challenges Nic Nemeth for the World Heavyweight Championship.
The post made sense since Eminem resides in Detriot where Bound For Glory will be taking place. It ended up going going viral. Publicly, the iconic musician hasn't responded to the invitation. Is there a chance Eminem does walk out with Hendry to be in his corner as he looks to accomplish a career goal?
"I’m going to choose my words extremely carefully here," Hendry tells The Takedown. "I gotta be careful how a word this.
"This is what I’ll say. What I've been doing is throwing things out there. Having fun. And that's how all this started. Before there was the close relationship between TNA and NXT and me going over there, we were putting out things that teased me going there. Then, those things that you put out there into the universe, some of them can eventually become a reality. So I will say this. I don't know who's going to show up at Bound for Glory, but I will tell you this, the chances of Eminem showing up, I would say are higher now than when I first mentioned it. Let's just say that."
Before Hendry exploded in the last 18 months to become the biggest star in TNA and one of the marquee names in wrestling, he could do these callouts and no one would really blink an eye. Now, everything Hendry does is under a microscope. Despite the fame, Hendry is going to keep doing what brought him to this point.
"I think that what got me here is being bold on social media and with my words and acting like I had nothing to lose," Hendry explained. "Saying crazy things. Calling out John Cena. Asking Eminem to come to the show. Making cheeky comments and getting chatter going. That boldness is what got me to the table. That's what got me here. And I have to trust what got me to the table. I have to continue to act like I've got nothing to lose, even though I have everything to lose, it's that weird thing. I need to keep that sense of freedom. Because when you're not where you want to be, there is a freedom in that.
"Because it's like you can just throw mud at the wall and see what sticks. Whereas now, I'll give you an example. Putting my face up on the billboard at Clash of the Castle. There's a chance that maybe doesn't work out. I needed to roll the dice on that. Now, the situation I'm in now, something like that, might be a little more difficult to justify because of the position I'm in now is slightly different. But I have to continue to act with boldness, (and) keep the fans talking."
