Joe Hendry Tapped to Be the Face of Huge WWE Fan Competition (Exclusive)

Say his name and he appears.

Joe Hendry is no longer the NXT Champion, but he is going to be the face of a brand new fan competition in WWE.

Hendry and the brand new WWE auto insurance sponsor, The General Insurance, will be looking to find the fan of the year in WWE. In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Hendry spoke not only about the contest but also about what it means to him to be trusted by his company to be the lead talent on it.

Joe Hendry to lead new WWE sponsorship

R-Truth & Joe Hendry | WWE

"We've actually got a very exciting announcement and that is we're going to launch a competition to find the fan of the year. And what we're doing is we're teaming up with The General Insurance, who are now the official auto insurance partner of the WWE, to find that fan of the year.

"This is going to be an incredible search. We've got a contest that runs through May 12, and what we're going to ask fans is for them to tell their story, show their passion for WWE, and then we're going to we're going to pick a winner from there. The fan of the year will get an amazing VIP SummerSlam experience with access that you can't buy as well."

Hendry has said in a previous interview with The Takedown that he's modeled his approach to handling his business as a star on the top stars in WWE. Hendry said being picked for a promotion like this one is a privilege.

"Yes, it's a huge privilege and an honor to be in that spot," Hendry said. There's so many things that go into becoming WWE Superstar. I've had the privilege to experience so many of these great things that come with the job. I'm so excited about this as well, because it's based around the fans as well. It's such a cool way to do a sponsorship, because it's something that we can give back to the fans as well."

Hendry recently lost the NXT Championship in a fatal four-way match with Tony D'Angelo, Ricky Starks, and Ethan Page at Stand and Deliver earlier this month. On this week's episode of NXT, Hendry hosted a concert in the ring, but that was interrupted by Keanu Carter. Is winning the NXT Championship back a priority?

"What's important is for me to decide what the next quest is. Yes, it could be that. It could be something else." Joe Hendry

Last year at WrestleMania, Hendry made a surprise appearance. He was the mystery opponent for Randy Orton and lost that match in seconds to an RKO. Hendry is not currently booked for this year's show.

WrestleMania 42 airs live on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.