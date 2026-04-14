Several NXT Stars Reportedly in Line for WWE Roster Call-Up

As the vast majority of folks reading this already know, WrestleMania 42 will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The second that show comes to a close, the build to WrestleMania 43 will begin, and that may include the addition of some fresh faces in the very near future.

It's fairly common practice for the WWE creative team to bring a batch of NXT stars up to the main roster in late April or early May each year. That tradition continued last year, even though the decision was made not to hold the annual WWE Draft.

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Women's United States Champion Giulia and Fraxiom were among the 2025 NXT graduating class, and the insiders over at BodySlam are reporting that several new names are under consideration to join Raw or SmackDown in 2026, perhaps within the next few weeks.

Jacy Jayne and others could be getting the call to move on from NXT

"Sources indicate to BodySlam that Jacy Jayne, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, and Sol Ruca have all been heavily discussed for main roster call ups recently. NXT Revenge is expected to be the ending to multiple stories."

NXT Revenge is a new two-week televised special that will run Tuesday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 21 on The CW Network.

Lola Vice, who captured the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver earlier this month, will put her title on the line during tonight's episode against Jacy Jayne. Tony D'Angelo, who also won the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver, will be defending his title tonight against Ethan Page.

Jayne has been in the NXT system for the past five years and she recently said during an interview with Fox News Digital that she's more prepared for a main roster call-up than at any other point in her career thus far.

Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne | WWE

"I know I can stand in the ring with anybody," Jayne said. "I’m not intimidated. I can go with the best. So, I’m ready. Whenever they decide I’m ready, I’m going to be there, and I’m gonna take a spot and all of them should be ready.”

There was no mention of Jayne's Fatal Influence stablemates, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid, making the jump with her.

Former NXT & NXT North American Champion Ethan Page is approaching his two-year anniversary in NXT. He debuted in May 2024 after his AEW contract expired, and it's a rather popular opinion that he's been ready to move on to Raw or SmackDown for some time now.

Joe Hendry is scheduled to hold a concert next Tuesday night at NXT Revenge, which could be his farewell to the brand he officially joined just this past November. Sol Ruca has been around quite a while longer, but has been rumored to be in line for a main roster call-up for roughly the same amount of time as Hendry. Ruca will face her old friend and tag team partner Zaria next week in a Last Woman Standing Match.