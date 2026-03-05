Persephone Has Unfinished Business With Mercedes Moné In CMLL & AEW Women's Roster (Exclusive)

When it comes to young stars in the wrestling world, there are not many who can hold a candle to Persephone's presence, in-ring ability or versatility.

On Friday, March 6, Persephone will step into Arena Mexico for what may be the biggest match of her career as she will challenge Mercedes Moné for the CMLL Women's World Championship at the La Noche De Las Amazones event.

This will mark her second meeting against "The CEO" for the title after coming up just short in their previous meeting last October in Arena Mexico. Their first bout against one another was in front of a record-breaking crowd with the show being the highest attended all-women's event in over seven years.

Repeat or Revenge? 🏆



Friday night at @CMLL_OFICIAL Amazonas, Mercedes Moné defends her gold in a high-stakes rematch against Persephone.



March 4, 2026

Now this Friday, the two ladies will meet again in front of what should be another sold-out audience in Arena Mexico, but Persephone is hoping for a different outcome this time around.

“I think this time around I’m thinking of myself and only of myself," Persephone told The Takedown On SI. "I think in October, I let maybe emotions, excitement, just the crowd in general, just a lot of things get to me and cloud my own judgment.

Persephone's first meeting with Moné saw the former AEW TBS Champion throwing water at the challenger's family in the crowd, which garnered a visceral reaction from the fans in attendance and always drew out a lot of emotion from the CMLL standout.

Persephone | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

"Obviously, the moment she threw water on my family kind of clouded my emotions and my judgment. So I think I’ve always been a wrestler, I was an Olympic wrestler before a professional wrestler and I think this time around it’s not letting any of those emotions get the better of me. Just going in and doing what I’ve always done best and just out wrestling her."

After their heated first match, Persephone will be using this experience to have a better handling of her composure to make sure she brings the CMLL Women's World Title back to the Mexican promotion.

Persephone on her new status as a dual contracted star for CMLL & AEW

Persephone is All Elite | All Elite Wrestling

Thanks to her success in that bout as well as other appearances in the United States, Persephone became the latest star to sign a dual contract with both CMLL and All Elite Wrestling, joining the likes of Hechicero and Mascara Dorada.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to AEW or Ring of Honor, having made several different appearances for the Tony Khan-owned promotions over the past year. Having new opportunities at her fingertips is what made this dual contract appealing to Persephone.

"I think part of what sealed the deal with this dual contract when it was offered was just that, that you know I’ve been in CMLL for years now and I know these women well," Persephone explained. "Every few months, we get a fresh new face, but for the most part, we know each other very well."

"We’re wrestling each other in the Arena (Mexico) really often. So when it came to the offer from AEW, it’s like a fresh new territory, it’s new faces, a new roster, like new opportunities that I can now kind of open myself up to."

Expanding her resumè to the United States led to Persephone challenging for the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship against Athena at ROH Final Battle last December.

Taking "The Fallen Goddess" to her limits, many fans raved about the quality of this contest, but Persephone says this is part of the unfinished business that she has in AEW and ROH.

"And I think it’s something really great, but like you said, I have, I think, unfinished business still, right. I have that match with Athena that I heard great things about the match itself and that’s fine, but the result was not what I wanted, so in me, in my head, it’s like a thorn in my side still that it wasn’t what I wanted even though to people it was a great match. And yeah that’s great, but it wasn’t what I wanted to happen."

Just one week after her memorable battle with Mercedes Moné, Persephone achieved another career milestone when she defeated Thekla to be the last woman standing, winning the 2025 Women's International Grand Prix.

Now months later, Thekla is the new AEW Women's World Champion, so this win over "The Toxic Spider" is part of the unfinished business that could be in Persephone's future as a new signee for All Elite Wrestling.

PERSEPHONE WINS THE 2025 CMLL WOMEN'S GRAND PRIX AFTER LASTLY ELIMINATING THEKLA WITH HER MOONSAULT. 💫



The match went nearly 57 minutes!

October 25, 2025

"Like you said with Thekla here in Mexico in my house, I have a win over her, so it’s like maybe in her own house, I can do the same thing again," Persephone said. "So I think there are little things you know about meetings with people that maybe when I wasn’t contracted we had run-ins, so now as a contracted star, there are little thorns that I have to get rid of.”

Thekla's first defense of the AEW Women's World Championship took place on the Wednesday, March 4th episode of Dynamite when she will defend the title against someone else Persephone has history with, Thunder Rosa.

While the two Mexican stars have teamed with each other a few times in Ring of Honor, Persephone and Rosa have crossed paths with a relationship that spans years at this point.

"For sure I think it’s something very interesting. I think in terms of AEW, yes I have experience with her as a tag team partner a couple of times now, but what I think you guys as fans might not remember when I was a masked wrestler and an independent wrestler, I worked for her promotion, Mission Pro quite a bit."

"She helped me out in giving me those opportunities in the U.S. because I was always known as a luchadora, so she helped me out in branching out in the U.S. a little bit more. So I’ve known her for years way before this whole ‘Persephone, CMLL, AEW’ like everything came about."

If Thunder Rosa happens to become AEW Women's World Champion for a second time, Persephone says she will not hesitate to challenge her and compete for the top prize in the AEW women's division sometime down the road.

"So I think there’s a lot of history that people may not really realize is even there, so I’ll definitely keeping an eye on that match because if she does it, if she takes what I think every woman in AEW wants, I think sure I appreciate the past, but all of that goes out of the window," Persephone proclaimed.

"Like at the end of the day, we all want what we want and yeah we were partners a couple of times, but we all have goals, so at that point, everything just goes out the window."

Persephone will challenge Mercedes Moné for the CMLL Women's World Championship this Friday, March 6th at CMLL La Noche De Las Amazones. Fans can watch this bout live on the CMLL YouTube channel by becoming a member.

