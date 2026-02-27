Athena Is Ready To Be "Selfish," Starting With The IWGP Women's Title [Exclusive]

It's hard to find a wrestler who is simultaneously as accomplished and underrated as Athena.

She has ruled over ROH with an iron fist for 1174 days as the ROH Women's World Champion, with a long list of accolades from her time as the undisputed face of the ROH brand since Tony Khan took the reins in 2022. After carrying the brand on her shoulders for over three years, the Fallen Goddess is ready to expand her territory of dominance to AEW and through the Forbidden Door.

"My goal is to work more for me this year, to showcase myself more and be a little bit more selfish because I've been, I think, too much of a team player across the board when it comes to my minions, when it comes to Mercedes, and I think I need to be a little selfish and get a little bit more angry, a little bit more violent, and get back to what made me the champion in the first place, not caring about anyone else's feelings, not caring about anyone else's well-being," Athena told The Takedown On SI.

"It's my time to showcase me. It's my time to showcase that I truly am the best in the world. On some level, I'm tired of being snubbed every year. I'm tired of people being like adding 'Yeah, she's one of the best in the world, but...'. I don't want that 'but' to be there. If you're going to say I'm one of the best in the world, I'm one of the best in the world. And this year for me is about people not being able to deny that."

Athena and Syuri crossed paths for the first time in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In Texas. | All Elite Wrestling

This Friday, she'll get her first major opportunity of the year to showcase the new and improved version of Athena when she challenges Syuri for the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW New Beginning USA. The Takedown On SI caught up with the Forever ROH Champ before the show for part one of a candid sitdown.

A dream (match) come true

Widely considered a dream match by the individual competitors and fans around the world, Athena and Syuri are well-matched as opponents, history-makers, record-breakers, and decorated veterans who have managed to find success wherever they've been.

"She's very hard-hitting. You've got to watch out for the head butt. That's the one thing I do know, that head butt can put you down quicker than anything else. She's extremely accomplished. The difference between me and her is that I'm going to knock her flat on her ass. That is the difference," the ROH Women's World Champion said.

"I think why a lot of people want this dream match [is because] they know we both can hit hard. They both know that we can both move fast, but they know we both have been around for a while and we're extremely experienced in and out of the ring, and we're willing to do whatever it takes to win. I think if you look at that, the tale of the tape, it looks a lot in my favor, if I do say so myself."

New Beginning USA FRIDAY!



After beating the unbeatable to retain IWGP gold in the Tokyo Dome, can Syuri pull off a similar superhuman feat against forever ROH champ Athena in Trenton?@curearena last tickets:https://t.co/bTJqdj66AB#njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/fTG5A8FUOf — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 26, 2026

The first and only time the world-class superstars crossed paths was at AEW All In Texas. Both women were entrants in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match and participated in an electric faceoff. Athena went on to win the match, and Syuri suffered an injury that ended up cutting her brief American excursion from STARDOM short.

While the beginning of Athena's 2026 hasn't gone as well as she hoped, Syuri's beginning of the year was the complete opposite. On January 4, she became the first woman to hold the IWGP Women's Championship and NJPW Strong Women's Championship simultaneously when she defeated Saya Kamitani at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in a sold-out Tokyo Dome.

No one is more aware of Syuri's momentum than her opponent for NJPW New Beginning USA, but Athena will not be deterred from her goals. She said, "I'm not underestimating Syuri by any means. If I did win the IWGP [Women's] Championship, and I will on Friday, that would mean the world to me. I had a blast the last time I was in Japan doing the Stardom tour. I got to wrestle in the Tokyo Dome."

"As prestigious as that title is, to add that to my resume would be a dream come true. That would be a bucket list item for me and another notch in the belt to prove people wrong. I think a lot of people underestimate what I can do and underestimate what I'm willing to go through to get what I want. And I do want that IWGP championship."

Three down, one to go

Athena participated in the International Women's Cup at Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome last year versus Persephone, Willow Nightingale, and Momo Watanabe. | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Speaking of her bucket list, Athena checked two historic wrestling venues off her list in 2025. She made her Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Dynasty in the International Women's Cup four-way match and she made her Arena Mexico debut at ROH Global Wars Mexico.

She previously wrestled in Madison Square Garden during her time in WWE as Ember Moon. If she ends up on the card for AEW All In London in Wembley Stadium later this year, Athena will become only the second woman to complete the grand slam of wrestling's most prestigious venues around the world. There's no doubt in her mind that she can and will make it happen.

"I've never gotten to wrestle in Wembley [Stadium]. I want the opportunity to show people on a large scale in a massive arena that has so many historic moments for so many wrestlers that, you know what, I can be a part of that list too. I can not only wrestle in Wembley, but I can win at Wembley. I can win the AEW Women's World Championship. I can win the AEW TBS Championship. I can win maybe even the AEW [Women's] World Tag Team Championships," Athena shared.

I think this year is about me being a little bit more selfish for me. I think I've been too giving. I think I've been too generous with my time, with my minions, with Mercedes, with whatever way she wants to throw champagne this week...I think that's where it starts. It's me saying that out loud, 'Hey, Athena needs to focus on Athena'."

Athena versus Syuri for the IWGP Women's Championship takes place this Friday, February 27, 2026, at NJPW New Beginning USA, available on PPV on NJPW World.

